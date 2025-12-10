RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Registration Closes Today; Vacancies Increased to 2,585

Summary Candidates seeking to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) can access the application link through the official RRB portal, rrbapply.gov.in The Board has also announced that the modification window for corrections in the application form will be activated on December 13 and will remain open until December 22, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the registration process for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 on December 10, 2025. Candidates seeking to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) can access the application link through the official RRB portal, rrbapply.gov.in.

The Board has also announced that the modification window for corrections in the application form will be activated on December 13 and will remain open until December 22, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,585 vacancies, an increase from the earlier notified 2,569 posts. The rise in vacancies comes from additional posts allocated to the Chennai (169 vacancies) and Jammu–Srinagar (95 vacancies) regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of your regional RRB. Click on the ‘RRB JE Recruitment 2025’ registration link on the homepage. Register by entering the required details. Submit the form and log in to your account. Fill in or modify the application form as needed. Submit the final version and download the confirmation page. Take a printout for future reference.

The exam fee for all candidates is Rs 500/-. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class, the application fee is Rs 250/-.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline and review all details carefully to avoid errors during the correction period.