WB NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Counselling Updates

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially commenced the NEET PG counselling 2025 second round online registration process today, December 10, 2025. NEET PG-qualified medical students can now apply for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes across various participating medical colleges in West Bengal. The registration window will remain functional till December 13, 2025.

Steps to Register

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘PG Medical’ tab on the homepage.

Click on the 'Candidate Registration & Login' link.

Sign in with the NEET PG roll number and password.

Fill out the online application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the required fee.

Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Post completion of the registration and fee payment process, candidates will be called in for verification, followed by an online seat surrender and publication of the successful candidates' list and the second round final seat matrix. Only listed students will be able to move ahead with choice filling and locking.

The West Bengal NEET PG counselling process is a centralised platform that facilitates the admission of eligible candidates to the WB state quota, private management, and NRI quota seats. The counselling is based on the candidates' NEET PG scores and the availability of seats in various colleges.

Find the direct registration link here.