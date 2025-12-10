JKBOPEE Begins J-K NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling; Window Open Till December 12

Summary Eligible candidates can now submit their preferred courses and colleges through the official website, jkbopee.gov.in According to the official instructions, only those candidates who qualified NEET MD/MS 2025 and appear in the Provisional Merit List are permitted to fill the preference form

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has commenced the choice filling process for J-K NEET PG 2025 counselling round 2. Eligible candidates can now submit their preferred courses and colleges through the official website, jkbopee.gov.in. The online choice filling window will remain open until December 12.

According to the official instructions, only those candidates who qualified NEET MD/MS 2025 and appear in the Provisional Merit List are permitted to fill the preference form. The preference submission must be completed online only, in accordance with the cut-off decided by the Board.

Before accessing the preference form, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,000.

The Board clarified that candidates can choose from various government and private medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir for admission into MD/MS programmes. The system allows candidates to list their course and college preferences in order of priority.

“Candidate should select his/her most preferred course first along with the College preferences followed by second, third, fourth and so on… Candidate will be required to fill up at least one preference for a discipline/College; without entering any preference, the candidate will not be able to proceed further,” the notification states.

Candidates are advised to submit their choices carefully, as allotment will be made strictly based on merit, preference order, and seat availability.