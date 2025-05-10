Shri Shikshayatan School

Shri Shikshayatan School Celebrates Summer Wellness: Reflecting on ‘Beat the Heat’

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 May 2025
14:29 PM

Shri Shikshayatan School

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
To mark the onset of summer and raise awareness on health, safety, and productivity during the season, Shri Shikshayatan School organized a special morning assembly titled ‘Beat the Heat’ on 6th May, 2025
The programme commenced with the morning prayer, followed by an enlightening opening address by the Principal, Ms. Sangeeta Tandon

To mark the onset of summer and raise awareness on health, safety, and productivity during the season, Shri Shikshayatan School organized a special morning assembly titled ‘Beat the Heat’ on 6th May, 2025. The programme commenced with the morning prayer, followed by an enlightening opening address by the Principal, Ms. Sangeeta Tandon.

In her speech, Ms. Tandon stressed the importance of compassion during extreme heat, urging students to distribute water to the underprivileged as a small but powerful gesture of humanity. She shared practical tips for the summer break, including avoiding outdoor exposure during peak hours, wearing appropriate clothing, and consuming healthy fluids. Highlighting the value of time, she encouraged students to engage in meaningful activities such as reading books, enrolling in online courses, and acquiring new skills. She also emphasized staying informed through newspapers, especially in an age where digital distractions are abundant.

The assembly commenced with a solemn prayer, followed by a verbal presentation by students of Class 6D on the theme ‘Beat the Heat’. The segment began with a thoughtful introduction defining the idiom and its relevance during summer. Students took turns presenting practical and effective tips: staying hydrated, choosing the right foods, dressing appropriately for summer, staying cool indoors, and being prepared for emergencies. They urged their peers to remain alert to heat-related illnesses and extend help to those in need. The presentation concluded with a cheerful poem ‘A Hot Summer’s Day’ by Billy Loving, adding a creative touch to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assembly successfully combined awareness, creativity, and responsibility, leaving students informed and inspired to enjoy a safe and productive summer. To conclude the programme, students of the Interact & Community Service Club, Cookery Club, Health and Wellness Club and Tourism and LTS club, assisted by the Principal, Coordinators, Teacher Incharges of different Club, support staff and security personnel participated with great exuberance. All passersby were served with the refreshing drink Roohafza in front of the school.

The students displayed their skill in art and craft by making meaningful charts and posters. They also demonstrated easy ways of making caps and handmade fans which are indispensable and are a means of easy protection against the sweltering heat of the city. The handicrafts were then distributed amongst the passersby. This thoughtful gesture reinforced the importance of staying hydrated and reflected the spirit of care and cooperation that the assembly aimed to promote.

Last updated on 10 May 2025
14:29 PM
Shri Shikshayatan School School Events
Similar stories
BDM International school

Workshop

CFCEE Kolkata to Host Workshop to Help Students Tackle Attention Deficit Issues

1st Prize Winning Team for SBH-Senior from the Heritage Institute of Technology
RCCIIT

In Pictures| RCCIIT Hosts 3rd Edition of Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025

NIPS
NIPS

Eastern India’s No. 1 Hotel Management Institute Opens Doors to Global Careers

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Chess Tournament

DPS Ruby Park Battle It Out at ‘Chaturanga’- Annual Inter School Chess Tournament. . .

GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Final Application Correction Window Opens - Know Editable Fields and Guidel. . .

BDM International school

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today - Result Soon!

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Postponement and Admit Card Release Update - All Details

SSC 2025

Revised SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in: Check Dates for CGL, CHSL, MTS & Mo. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality