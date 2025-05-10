Shri Shikshayatan School Celebrates Summer Wellness: Reflecting on ‘Beat the Heat’

Summary To mark the onset of summer and raise awareness on health, safety, and productivity during the season, Shri Shikshayatan School organized a special morning assembly titled ‘Beat the Heat’ on 6th May, 2025 The programme commenced with the morning prayer, followed by an enlightening opening address by the Principal, Ms. Sangeeta Tandon

To mark the onset of summer and raise awareness on health, safety, and productivity during the season, Shri Shikshayatan School organized a special morning assembly titled ‘Beat the Heat’ on 6th May, 2025. The programme commenced with the morning prayer, followed by an enlightening opening address by the Principal, Ms. Sangeeta Tandon.

In her speech, Ms. Tandon stressed the importance of compassion during extreme heat, urging students to distribute water to the underprivileged as a small but powerful gesture of humanity. She shared practical tips for the summer break, including avoiding outdoor exposure during peak hours, wearing appropriate clothing, and consuming healthy fluids. Highlighting the value of time, she encouraged students to engage in meaningful activities such as reading books, enrolling in online courses, and acquiring new skills. She also emphasized staying informed through newspapers, especially in an age where digital distractions are abundant.

The assembly commenced with a solemn prayer, followed by a verbal presentation by students of Class 6D on the theme ‘Beat the Heat’. The segment began with a thoughtful introduction defining the idiom and its relevance during summer. Students took turns presenting practical and effective tips: staying hydrated, choosing the right foods, dressing appropriately for summer, staying cool indoors, and being prepared for emergencies. They urged their peers to remain alert to heat-related illnesses and extend help to those in need. The presentation concluded with a cheerful poem ‘A Hot Summer’s Day’ by Billy Loving, adding a creative touch to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assembly successfully combined awareness, creativity, and responsibility, leaving students informed and inspired to enjoy a safe and productive summer. To conclude the programme, students of the Interact & Community Service Club, Cookery Club, Health and Wellness Club and Tourism and LTS club, assisted by the Principal, Coordinators, Teacher Incharges of different Club, support staff and security personnel participated with great exuberance. All passersby were served with the refreshing drink Roohafza in front of the school.

The students displayed their skill in art and craft by making meaningful charts and posters. They also demonstrated easy ways of making caps and handmade fans which are indispensable and are a means of easy protection against the sweltering heat of the city. The handicrafts were then distributed amongst the passersby. This thoughtful gesture reinforced the importance of staying hydrated and reflected the spirit of care and cooperation that the assembly aimed to promote.