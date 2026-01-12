Kolkata Hosts Second SOBA Presidents’ Conclave Celebrating Legacy and Leadership

Summary The Scindia School Old Boys Association (SOBA) successfully concluded the second edition of its Presidents’ Conclave in Kolkata, marking a significant chapter in the alumni body’s 66-year journey. Through responsible leadership and collective vision, SOBA continues to honour the legacy of The Scindia School while contributing meaningfully to education, society and nation-building in the years ahead.

The Scindia School Old Boys’ Association (SOBA) successfully concluded the second edition of its Presidents’ Conclave in Kolkata, marking a significant chapter in the alumni body’s 66-year journey. Held from January 9 to 11, 2026, the three-day gathering brought together Presidents and senior representatives of SOBA chapters from across India and overseas, underlining the growing influence of alumni-led leadership in shaping the future of one of India’s most respected educational institutions.

The conclave served as a platform for dialogue, reflection and strategic planning, with discussions centred on India’s evolving education policies, nurturing future-ready leaders, and strengthening long-term academic and institutional initiatives at The Scindia School. A key outcome of the deliberations was the announcement of a landmark alumni-driven initiative—the establishment of a Planetarium at The Scindia School—aimed at deepening experiential, inquiry-based and science-led learning for students.

SOBA, the official alumni association of the 128-year-old The Scindia School, represents a vast and active network of over 7,000 registered alumni spread across 33 chapters in India and abroad. Its global presence spans the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Singapore and Dubai, making it one of the most engaged and service-oriented school alumni networks in the country.

Speaking during the conclave, Ajay Singh, Principal of The Scindia School, highlighted the enduring bond between the institution and its alumni. He noted that the continuity of values across generations remains the School’s greatest strength and that initiatives emerging from SOBA reflect a shared vision of holistic and future-ready education rooted in tradition.

SOBA President Mitul Dikshit emphasised that the association’s focus extends far beyond nostalgia. He underlined the collective responsibility of alumni chapters worldwide in driving institution-building, social impact and sustainable support for the School, aligned closely with its ethos and long-term vision.

Hosting the conclave, Arun Kumar Bhagat, President of the SOBA Kolkata Chapter, described the Presidents’ Conclave as a reflection of the organisation’s maturity and depth. He noted that the forum enables meaningful alignment and collective decision-making, ensuring alumni efforts across chapters remain purposeful and impactful.

Darshan Dudhoria, SOBA member, former Headboy of The Scindia School and CEO of Indian Silk House Agencies, spoke about the School’s formative role in shaping leadership values. He remarked that the conclave reaffirmed the deep emotional and intellectual connection alumni continue to share with the institution and their commitment to contributing to its future.

The conclave also celebrated pride in the School’s distinguished alumni, which include Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri, Padma Bhushan awardee and NIIT founder Rajendra S. Pawar, Salman Khan, Ashok Gajapathi Raju and acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, among several others who have made notable contributions to public life, industry and culture.

Guided by its Board under the leadership of HH Maharaja Jyotiraditya Scindia, The Scindia School continues to nurture ethical and globally minded citizens. Situated atop the historic Gwalior Fort, the School blends a rich legacy with progressive education. Traditions such as Astachal—a daily practice of meditation and self-reflection—remain central to its ethos, reinforcing the philosophy of service before self.

This spirit of service is reflected in SOBA’s wide-ranging initiatives, including scholarships for deserving students, medical and educational assistance, blood donation drives, eye check-up camps, wheelchair donations at railway stations, and national-level advocacy for organ donation.

As the curtains came down on the Second Presidents’ Conclave, the gathering stood as a testament to the power of sustained alumni engagement. Through responsible leadership and collective vision, SOBA continues to honour the legacy of The Scindia School while contributing meaningfully to education, society and nation-building in the years ahead.