The Neotia University

Neotia University to Host SANKALP’26 with Robotics, AI and Gaming Events on April 1–2

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Mar 2026
15:48 PM

The Neotia University

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Summary
The Neotia University (TNU) is set to host its much-awaited annual technical fest, SANKALP’26, on April 1 and 2.
Organised by Club Techniche, the tech club of TNU and NITMAS, the event is poised to emerge as one of the most vibrant technical gatherings in the region.

The Neotia University (TNU) is set to host its much-awaited annual technical fest, SANKALP’26, on April 1 and 2, bringing together students, innovators, and tech enthusiasts for a two-day celebration of creativity and competition. Organised by Club Techniche, the tech club of TNU and NITMAS, the event is poised to emerge as one of the most vibrant technical gatherings in the region.

Designed as a multi-disciplinary platform, SANKALP’26 will feature an extensive lineup of events spanning technology, robotics, gaming, and creative domains. High-intensity competitions such as Hackathon, Coding Challenge, and AI Odyssey will challenge participants to demonstrate problem-solving skills and technical expertise.

Robotics enthusiasts will have the opportunity to compete in events like Robo Race, Aqua Tronics, and Line Follower, where innovation meets engineering precision. At the same time, the fest ensures inclusivity by hosting creative competitions such as Photography, Extempore, Content Genesis, and Quiz, catering to a wide range of interests.

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Gaming is set to be another major highlight, with popular titles like E-Football and Free Fire drawing enthusiastic participation. Additionally, students will get a platform to present their software and hardware projects, showcasing innovative ideas and practical solutions to real-world challenges.

SANKALP’26 is backed by a strong network of partners, including The Telegraph online Edugraph, Codeflare Labs, Invent3D, Paradox Innovator, Community India, and Outlaws Clothing, contributing to the scale and outreach of the fest. The event is expected to witness participation from leading institutions such as Netaji Subhash Engineering College, Techno India, and IIT Patna, among others.

According to organisers, SANKALP’26 aims to go beyond conventional competitions by fostering collaboration and innovation among students. A representative from Club Techniche noted that the fest is envisioned as a platform where ideas can be transformed into impactful solutions through teamwork and creativity.

With registrations already witnessing strong enthusiasm, SANKALP’26 marks a significant return after nine years, reflecting TNU’s commitment to nurturing talent and promoting innovation. As anticipation builds, the fest is set to offer an engaging environment where future technologists and creators can learn, compete, and connect.

Last updated on 31 Mar 2026
15:49 PM
The Neotia University Annual fest tech fest
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