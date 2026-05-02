FTII

FTII to Conduct Re-Exam 2026 Nationwide After Delhi Disruption; Schedule and Admit Card Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 May 2026
09:56 AM
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Summary
The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has announced that it will re-conduct its entrance examination.
In an official statement, the institute said the move was based on the findings and recommendations of a committee formed to review the April 26 entrance examination.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has announced that it will re-conduct its entrance examination for all candidates following operational issues and a major disruption reported at a Delhi examination centre. The decision aims to ensure fairness, uniformity, and credibility in the assessment process.

In an official statement, the institute said the move was based on the findings and recommendations of a committee formed to review the April 26 entrance examination. The re-examination will be conducted at the national level across all papers, allowing every candidate to appear again under standardised conditions.

The institute highlighted that the decision was taken to address concerns about the perceived integrity of the examination process. The disruption at the Delhi centre, coupled with operational deficiencies, had raised questions about fairness, prompting the authorities to opt for a complete re-test for all candidates rather than limiting it to affected centres.

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FTII has clarified that candidates will not be required to complete fresh registration formalities. Existing application data will remain valid for the re-examination. The institute will release the detailed schedule and admit card information on its official website at least one month prior to the new examination date, enabling candidates to plan accordingly.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused, the institute assured that necessary measures are being implemented to ensure a smooth, transparent, and fair examination process. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website for updates and may contact the Office of the Controller of Examinations (CoE) for any queries.

The disruption on April 26 occurred at a specific building in Delhi, where the examination had to be cancelled after a group of students reportedly entered the strong room, leading to a law-and-order situation. The incident followed delays in the distribution of question papers. Subsequently, in an emergency meeting involving the examination agency and centre authorities, the exam for that building was called off.

Officials, including police personnel and an FTII observer, were present at the site. During the second shift, additional concerns raised by candidates led to the cancellation of the exam for that building again, reinforcing the institute’s decision to conduct a nationwide re-examination.

Last updated on 02 May 2026
09:57 AM
FTII Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) FTII JET
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