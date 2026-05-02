NEET UG 2026 Guidelines for May 3 Exam Out: Entry Timings, Dress Code, Biometric Rules

Summary NTA is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 tomorrow, May 3. Ahead of the examination, the agency has released a detailed advisory outlining biometric verification protocols, dress code, and essential items to be carried by candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 tomorrow, May 3, for over 22.79 lakh candidates across the country and abroad. Ahead of the examination, the agency has released a detailed advisory outlining biometric verification protocols, dress code, and essential items to be carried by candidates.

As per official data, a total of 22,79,743 candidates have registered for NEET UG 2026, including 13,32,928 female and 9,46,815 male aspirants. The examination will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM at 522 centres across India and 14 centres overseas. Candidates have been advised to report to their allotted centres at least one hour before the exam begins, as entry will be strictly closed after 1:30 PM.

Biometric Verification Guidelines

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In its advisory, NTA has addressed potential issues related to biometric verification. Candidates who face difficulties during biometric authentication due to hardware malfunction or connectivity issues will still be allowed to enter the examination hall after completing frisking procedures. However, such candidates must submit a written undertaking, the format of which will be provided at the exam centre. The agency has also clarified that candidates will not be interrupted during the examination for biometric verification.

Dress Code and Permitted Items

The exam authority has specified clear guidelines regarding attire and items allowed inside the examination centre. Candidates are encouraged to wear light and comfortable clothing. While full sleeves and woollen garments are permitted, students opting for such attire must report early for additional security checks. Religious articles are also allowed under similar conditions of early reporting.

Among permitted items, candidates can carry transparent water bottles. Footwear guidelines recommend slippers or low-heeled sandals to ensure smooth security clearance. Candidates must also carry their NEET UG 2026 admit card along with a valid government-issued identity proof for verification.

The admit cards for NEET UG 2026 are available on the official portal, the NEET official website. Candidates are advised to carefully follow all instructions to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.