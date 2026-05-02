AIBE XXI Correction Window 2026 Opens: Check Link, Non-Editable Information List

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has activated the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2026. Registered candidates appearing for AIBE XXI can now make necessary changes to their application forms through the official portal.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has activated the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2026. Registered candidates appearing for AIBE XXI can now make necessary changes to their application forms through the official portal (allindiabarexamination.com).

The correction facility is available on the official website and the All India Bar Examination portal and will remain open until May 3, 2026. Candidates are required to log in using their registered credentials, including their login ID and password, to access and edit their application details.

However, the council has clarified that certain details cannot be modified after the payment of the application fee. These include the registered mobile number, email ID, PwD category, caste category, and preferred exam city. Applicants are advised to carefully review their forms and make permissible corrections within the deadline.

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Earlier, the BCI had closed the AIBE XXI registration process on April 30, while the last date for payment of the application fee was May 1. The AIBE is conducted twice a year for law graduates seeking to begin their professional practice as advocates in India.

As per the official schedule, the admit cards for AIBE 2026 will be released on May 22. The examination is scheduled for June 7. The test will take place in around 50 cities across 140 centres and will follow an open-book format.

The AIBE examination is designed to evaluate the fundamental legal knowledge of candidates and establish a minimum standard required for entry into the legal profession. Candidates qualifying for the exam are awarded a Certificate of Practice, enabling them to practice law in Indian courts.

Find the direct application correction link here.