CUET UG 2026 Updates: Exam Centre Issues Under Review; Scribe Details Submission Ongoing

Summary NTA has acknowledged concerns raised by candidates regarding the allotment of examination centres for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. In a parallel update, the agency has opened a dedicated window for candidates with disabilities to submit details of their scribes on the official CUET portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has acknowledged concerns raised by candidates regarding the allotment of examination centres for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Responding to multiple requests from applicants, the agency stated through its official social media platform that it is “actively reviewing” the issue and will soon provide a suitable resolution for affected candidates.

“We understand that some of you have been allotted exam centres far from your preferred cities, and we’ve received a number of concerns regarding this.

This situation is largely due to the high concentration of candidates in a few cities and limited CBT test centre availability.

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That said, we hear you. The NTA is actively reviewing these concerns and exploring the best possible solutions to minimise inconvenience for students. We request you to stay patient — we will share an update within the next couple of days,” NTA informed through its X handle.

In a parallel update, the agency has opened a dedicated window for candidates with disabilities to submit details of their scribes on the official CUET portal(cuet.nta.nic.in). Applicants who had previously opted for the scribe facility can now fill in the required information starting immediately, with the last date set as May 5, 2026.

The CUET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted between May 11 and May 31 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in multiple shifts and will cover a wide academic range, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and a general test component.

Steps to Submit CUET UG 2026 Scribe Details

Candidates eligible for the scribe facility must log in to the examination portal using their application number and password. After accessing the homepage, they need to click on the ‘Register Scribe Details’ option. This feature will only be visible to candidates who selected the scribe option earlier and intend to provide the necessary details during the exam city intimation stage. Applicants are required to choose the appropriate scribe option, fill in the relevant information, and submit the form. Once completed, the details will be reflected in the ‘View Application Form’ section as well as on the confirmation page.

Meanwhile, the NTA has already released the exam city intimation slip for CUET UG 2026 candidates. The admit cards for the examination are expected to be issued shortly on the official portal.