NCERT Launches Free SWAYAM Courses for Class 11, 12 Students: Check Subjects, Key Dates

Summary The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rolled out a set of free online courses for students of Classes 11 and 12 through the SWAYAM platform. The initiative aims to enhance access to quality education by offering structured digital learning across multiple subjects.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has rolled out a set of free online courses for students of Classes 11 and 12 through the SWAYAM platform. The initiative aims to enhance access to quality education by offering structured digital learning across multiple subjects.

According to the official update, the programme includes 11 subjects—accountancy, biology, chemistry, economics, geography, physics, mathematics, psychology, sociology, business studies, and English. Each course is designed for a duration of 21 weeks, allowing students ample time to engage with the curriculum in a flexible and self-paced manner.

The online courses are equipped with interactive learning tools such as video lectures, discussion forums, and guided mentorship from subject experts. Students will also have access to continuous self-assessment through quizzes and tests to evaluate their understanding. Upon successful completion of the course and final assessment, participants will be awarded certificates.

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One of the key advantages of these courses is their round-the-clock accessibility, enabling learners to study anytime and from anywhere. The flexible structure is particularly beneficial for students looking to strengthen their conceptual understanding alongside regular schooling.

Important Dates and Schedule

Students interested in enrolling must complete their registration by September 1. The assessment registration window will open on September 7 and close on September 9. Final examinations are scheduled to be conducted between September 10 and September 15, with the courses concluding on September 15.

Steps to Apply for NCERT SWAYAM Courses

To enroll, students need to register on the official SWAYAM portal, select their desired course, and complete the enrollment process. After accessing the study materials, learners are required to finish all course activities and appear for the final assessment to earn certification. Alternatively, candidates can also visit NCERT’s official website at ciet.ncert.gov.in to register before the deadline.

Find the official website here.