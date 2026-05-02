NTET 2026 Answer Key Out, Challenge Window Opens - Check Steps and Last Date

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the provisional answer key for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Since the released key is provisional, test-takers have been given the opportunity to raise objections within the stipulated timeframe.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the provisional answer key for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download the answer key from the official website. Since the released key is provisional, test-takers have been given the opportunity to raise objections within the stipulated timeframe.

Steps to Download NTET Answer Key 2026

To access the answer key, candidates need to visit the official website (exams.nta.nic.in/ntet) and click on the NTET 2026 Answer Key link available on the homepage. After logging in using their application number, roll number, or registered credentials, the answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and save the document for future reference and take a printout if required.

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As per the official notification, candidates can submit challenges against the answer key until May 3, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. The same deadline applies for payment of the objection fee and submission of representations. The agency will review all the objections received, and any necessary corrections will be incorporated into the final answer key. Typically, the final answer key is released shortly before the declaration of results.

The NTET 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on April 28 and followed a multiple-choice question format. The test was held in both Hindi and English mediums, ensuring accessibility for a wider range of candidates.

The release of the provisional answer key marks an important step in the evaluation process, allowing candidates to assess their performance and estimate their scores ahead of the final result announcement.

Find the direct challenge window link.