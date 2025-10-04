IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window to Open on October 6; Check Last Date to Edit Form Here

Summary Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so by visiting the official IBPS website at ibps.in During this period, candidates will be allowed to edit or modify their online application data, and re-submit the form after making the necessary changes

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to open the correction window for IBPS RRB 2025 on October 6, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application forms can do so by visiting the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The correction facility will remain open for only two days and will close on October 7, 2025.

During this period, candidates will be allowed to edit or modify their online application data, and re-submit the form after making the necessary changes. However, this facility will only be available to those candidates who have successfully submitted their complete application form along with payment of the required application fee during the initial registration period.

To make corrections, candidates will need to pay a modification fee of ₹200, inclusive of GST. This uniform fee applies to all candidates regardless of their category.

ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS RRB 2025 Application: steps to Make Changes

Visit the official website at ibps.in. Click on the ‘IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window’ link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials to access your application. Make the necessary corrections in the form. Pay the correction fee of ₹200 online. Submit the corrected application and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review all details before submitting the final corrected version, as no further correction window will be provided. It is important to ensure accuracy in personal, academic, and contact information to avoid any discrepancies during the recruitment process.

For detailed instructions and updates, candidates should regularly check the official IBPS website.