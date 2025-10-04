RRB ALP 2025: Document Verification and Medical Exam Dates Released- Check Schedule Here

Summary Candidates shortlisted for these final stages of the recruitment process can now check the detailed schedule through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs As per the official notification, the document verification and medical examination will be conducted in October 2025, with the specific dates varying across different RRB zones

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the schedule for Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME) for the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2025. Candidates shortlisted for these final stages of the recruitment process can now check the detailed schedule through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

As per the official notification, the document verification and medical examination will be conducted in October 2025, with the specific dates varying across different RRB zones. Candidates are advised to refer to the notice published by their respective RRB to know the exact date and venue assigned to them.

Following the document verification process, the medical examination will be conducted on the next working day. The medical test will take place at the nominated Railway Hospital within the jurisdiction of the concerned RRB.

Candidates are required to make arrangements to stay for more than four days at their own expense, as the DV and medical process may extend over multiple days. Additionally, candidates will need to pay a prescribed medical fee of ₹24 at the time of the examination.

RRB ALP DV and ME Schedule 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB. Click on the link titled ‘RRB ALP 2025 Document Verification and Medical Exam Dates’ available on the homepage. A PDF notice will open; candidates should carefully go through the dates and instructions. Download and print the notice for reference.

Candidates are strongly advised to read all instructions carefully, carry the required documents in original and photocopy format, and be fully prepared for the medical examination, which is a crucial step in the final selection.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, candidates must regularly visit the official website of their regional RRB.