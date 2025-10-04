Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Boards Releases RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025; Know Last Date to Raise Objection

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Oct 2025
18:34 PM

Edugraph

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The provisional answer key is now available on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs
This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,036 ministerial and isolated category posts across various departments of the Indian Railways

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025 for candidates who appeared in the recently held examination. The provisional answer key is now available on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,036 ministerial and isolated category posts across various departments of the Indian Railways.

Candidates can log in to the portal, access the answer key, and match their responses to estimate their scores. With the release of the answer key, the RRB has also opened an objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any of the responses provided in the provisional key.

ADVERTISEMENT

The objection window will remain open until October 8, 2025. Candidates who identify discrepancies or errors in the answer key can submit their objections by paying a fee of ₹50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges. Objections must be submitted within the stipulated deadline, after which no further representations will be entertained.

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB
  2. Click on the link titled ‘RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025’
  3. Enter your login credentials as required
  4. Submit the details to view and download the answer key
  5. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to go through the answer key carefully and raise objections only if they are confident about the discrepancies. The final answer key will be released after reviewing all objections submitted during the stipulated period.

For updates, candidates should regularly check the official website of their respective RRB.

Last updated on 04 Oct 2025
18:35 PM
Railway Recruitment Board RRB Exam Railway recruitment Answer Key
Similar stories
Odisha Public Service Commission

Odisha Public Service Commission Issues OPSC OCS Prelims Hall Ticket 2025- Link to Do. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Reopens LOC Portal for 2026 Board Exams; Last Date October 11 with Late Fee

UPSC

UPSC Transparency Boost: Commission to Publish Provisional Answer Keys Post Prelims E. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Exam Reforms: Introduces Review Facility & New Feedback Portal, Strengthens Secur. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Reopens LOC Portal for 2026 Board Exams; Last Date October 11 with Late Fee

Odisha Public Service Commission

Odisha Public Service Commission Issues OPSC OCS Prelims Hall Ticket 2025- Link to Do. . .

UPSC

UPSC Transparency Boost: Commission to Publish Provisional Answer Keys Post Prelims E. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Exam Reforms: Introduces Review Facility & New Feedback Portal, Strengthens Secur. . .

World’s Best School

From Near Closure to Global Recognition: Pune School Wins World’s Best School Prize. . .

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 Counselling Dates Extended for LLB, BEd-MEd, BPEd, MPEd, and MEd Courses

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality