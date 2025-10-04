Railway Recruitment Boards Releases RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025; Know Last Date to Raise Objection

Summary The provisional answer key is now available on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,036 ministerial and isolated category posts across various departments of the Indian Railways

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025 for candidates who appeared in the recently held examination. The provisional answer key is now available on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

Candidates can log in to the portal, access the answer key, and match their responses to estimate their scores. With the release of the answer key, the RRB has also opened an objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any of the responses provided in the provisional key.

The objection window will remain open until October 8, 2025. Candidates who identify discrepancies or errors in the answer key can submit their objections by paying a fee of ₹50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges. Objections must be submitted within the stipulated deadline, after which no further representations will be entertained.

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB Click on the link titled ‘RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025’ Enter your login credentials as required Submit the details to view and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to go through the answer key carefully and raise objections only if they are confident about the discrepancies. The final answer key will be released after reviewing all objections submitted during the stipulated period.

For updates, candidates should regularly check the official website of their respective RRB.