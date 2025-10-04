Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip to Be Released Tomorrow; Admit Cards from October 9

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Oct 2025
19:05 PM

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the release schedule for the SSC CGL 2025 re-examination city intimation slip and admit card for Tier-I of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE). Candidates whose exams have been rescheduled can check the official notice on the SSC’s official website at ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the re-examination will be held on October 14, 2025, at select exam centres. Candidates affected by the rescheduling will be able to view their exam city details starting from October 5, 2025, while the admit cards will be available for download from October 9, 2025, onwards.

SSC CGL 2025 Re-exam City Slip: Steps to Download

  1. Visit ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the login link and enter the required credentials
  3. View and download the city intimation slip
  4. Print a hard copy for future reference

The Tier-I examination for SSC CGL 2025 was originally conducted from September 12 to September 26, 2025, across 255 centres in 126 cities over 45 shifts spanning 15 days. Out of nearly 28 lakh applicants, around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Following the re-exam, the SSC CGL 2025 Tier-I answer key will be released on October 15, 2025. Alongside the answer key, the objection window will also be opened, allowing candidates to raise challenges against any answer they believe is incorrect. Each objection must be submitted online with a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per question within the specified time limit.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for timely updates and to ensure they do not miss any critical deadlines regarding the re-exam or answer key process.

Last updated on 04 Oct 2025
19:06 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL 2025 SSC job aspirants SSC CGL
