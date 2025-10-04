CBSE 2026

CBSE Reopens LOC Portal for 2026 Board Exams; Last Date October 11 with Late Fee

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Oct 2025
18:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The decision comes after several schools failed to complete the LOC submission within the previously allotted timeframe
According to the latest notification released by the Board, schools can now access the portal on the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in and submit the required details until October 8, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the online portal for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2026 Board Examinations. The decision comes after several schools failed to complete the LOC submission within the previously allotted timeframe.

According to the latest notification released by the Board, schools can now access the portal on the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in and submit the required details until October 8, 2025. However, those unable to meet this deadline will have a final opportunity to submit the form by paying a late fee until October 11, 2025. No submissions will be accepted beyond this date.

The official notice states, “All Principals who have still not submitted their LOC are therefore directed to ensure that the LOC for their respective schools is completed and submitted within the prescribed timeframe with late fees. The portal will be closed as per above schedule, and no submissions will be accepted thereafter. Schools failing to submit their LOCs by the final deadline will bear full responsibility for the non-compliance and any resulting consequences, including the ineligibility of their candidates to appear for the Board Examinations 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The LOC is a critical process that enables students to register for the upcoming board examinations. Non-submission could result in students being unable to sit for the Class 10 and 12 exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE has already released the tentative date sheet for the 2026 board exams. As per the schedule:

  • Class 10 board exams will begin on February 17, 2026, and conclude on March 9, 2026.
  • Class 12 exams will also start on February 17, extending until April 9, 2026.
  • Most exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while certain subjects will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

In 2026, approximately 45 lakh students are expected to appear for the board examinations across 204 subjects, including candidates from India and 26 countries abroad.

School authorities are urged to act promptly to avoid last-minute complications and ensure their students are not deprived of the opportunity to appear in the board examinations.

Last updated on 04 Oct 2025
18:29 PM
CBSE 2026 CBSE 2025 CBSE Exam, Class 10 board exams
Similar stories
IBPS

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window to Open on October 6; Check Last Date to Edit Form He. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB ALP 2025: Document Verification and Medical Exam Dates Released- Check Schedule H. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Boards Releases RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025; Know Last Date t. . .

Odisha Public Service Commission

Odisha Public Service Commission Issues OPSC OCS Prelims Hall Ticket 2025- Link to Do. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS

IBPS RRB 2025 Correction Window to Open on October 6; Check Last Date to Edit Form He. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

RRB ALP 2025: Document Verification and Medical Exam Dates Released- Check Schedule H. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Boards Releases RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025; Know Last Date t. . .

Odisha Public Service Commission

Odisha Public Service Commission Issues OPSC OCS Prelims Hall Ticket 2025- Link to Do. . .

UPSC

UPSC Transparency Boost: Commission to Publish Provisional Answer Keys Post Prelims E. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Exam Reforms: Introduces Review Facility & New Feedback Portal, Strengthens Secur. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality