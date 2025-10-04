CBSE Reopens LOC Portal for 2026 Board Exams; Last Date October 11 with Late Fee

Summary The decision comes after several schools failed to complete the LOC submission within the previously allotted timeframe According to the latest notification released by the Board, schools can now access the portal on the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in and submit the required details until October 8, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reopened the online portal for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2026 Board Examinations. The decision comes after several schools failed to complete the LOC submission within the previously allotted timeframe.

According to the latest notification released by the Board, schools can now access the portal on the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in and submit the required details until October 8, 2025. However, those unable to meet this deadline will have a final opportunity to submit the form by paying a late fee until October 11, 2025. No submissions will be accepted beyond this date.

The official notice states, “All Principals who have still not submitted their LOC are therefore directed to ensure that the LOC for their respective schools is completed and submitted within the prescribed timeframe with late fees. The portal will be closed as per above schedule, and no submissions will be accepted thereafter. Schools failing to submit their LOCs by the final deadline will bear full responsibility for the non-compliance and any resulting consequences, including the ineligibility of their candidates to appear for the Board Examinations 2026.”

The LOC is a critical process that enables students to register for the upcoming board examinations. Non-submission could result in students being unable to sit for the Class 10 and 12 exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE has already released the tentative date sheet for the 2026 board exams. As per the schedule:

Class 10 board exams will begin on February 17, 2026, and conclude on March 9, 2026.

Class 12 exams will also start on February 17, extending until April 9, 2026.

Most exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while certain subjects will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

In 2026, approximately 45 lakh students are expected to appear for the board examinations across 204 subjects, including candidates from India and 26 countries abroad.

School authorities are urged to act promptly to avoid last-minute complications and ensure their students are not deprived of the opportunity to appear in the board examinations.