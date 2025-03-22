Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy

Empowering Bonds: RAMA’s Complimentary Spoken English Classes Foster Growth and Confidence

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Mar 2025
13:15 PM

Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy

Summary
In a heartfelt initiative to strengthen family connections and boost community involvement, Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy (RAMA) launched its Complimentary Basic Spoken English Classes for parents and support staff.
In a heartfelt initiative to strengthen family connections and boost community involvement, Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy (RAMA) launched its Complimentary Basic Spoken English Classes for parents and support staff. Beginning in February 2025 and running through April 2025, held once a week on Saturdays, these classes aim to break communication barriers and create a more inclusive and collaborative school environment.

Empowering Parents, Strengthening Bonds

For parents, the program offers a gateway to improved communication with teachers, administrators, and their children. As they gain confidence in English conversations, parents will be better equipped to participate in school activities, support their children's education, and foster academic growth. Enhanced language skills also mean parents can navigate everyday situations more effectively — from speaking with healthcare providers to assisting their children with homework.

Elevating Support Staff

For the school’s support staff, the classes provide an opportunity to sharpen their English-speaking abilities, leading to enhanced job performance and career advancement prospects. Confident communication fosters stronger teamwork, smoother interactions with students and faculty, and an overall more efficient school environment.

A Commitment to Continuous Learning

These classes are a testament to the academy’s belief that communication is the bridge to stronger relationships and greater academic success.

Upon completion of the three-month basic course, participants will have the opportunity to enroll in advanced complimentary classes for an additional three months. This commitment underscores RAMA’s dedication to lifelong learning and empowerment for its school community.

Management’s Vision for a Stronger Community

The management envisions a future where parents and staff communicate effortlessly, fostering a sense of belonging within the RAMA family. With increased parental involvement and effective collaboration among staff, the school expects to see improved student outcomes, stronger academic support, and a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere.

By breaking language barriers, RAMA’s initiative not only empowers individuals but also strengthens the collective spirit of the school. The Complimentary Spoken English Classes are a testament to the academy’s belief that communication is the bridge to stronger relationships and greater academic success.

Last updated on 22 Mar 2025
13:16 PM
Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy Spoken English
