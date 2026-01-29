RCCIIT Hosts First-Ever Hult Prize 2026 Campus Round, Showcasing Student Innovation

Summary The initiative aimed to encourage young innovators to develop impactful and scalable startup ideas while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among students Organized in collaboration with the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC – 8.0) and IQAC, RCCIIT, the event saw 20 teams and over 70 student participants presenting solutions across a diverse range of themes, including education, healthcare, AI, sustainability, and social inclusion

The RCCIIT Campus Round of Hult Prize 2026 took place on January 9, 2026, marking the first edition of this globally recognized student entrepreneurship competition at RCC Institute of Information Technology (RCCIIT). The initiative aimed to encourage young innovators to develop impactful and scalable startup ideas while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Organized in collaboration with the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC – 8.0) and IQAC, RCCIIT, the event saw 20 teams and over 70 student participants presenting solutions across a diverse range of themes, including education, healthcare, AI, sustainability, and social inclusion.

Event Highlights

ADVERTISEMENT

Date & Time: January 9, 2026, from 11:00 AM onwards

Venue: RCC Institute of Information Technology, Kolkata

Faculty Coordinator: Dr. Subhrajit Sinha Roy, Assistant Professor, CSE (AI & ML), RCCIIT

Jury Members: Mr. Amar Misra, Senior Director, Capgemini Mr. Supriyo Chowdhury, Associate Director, Concentrix Mr. Santanu Boral, Senior Director, Concentrix

Mr. Amar Misra, Senior Director, Capgemini

Mr. Supriyo Chowdhury, Associate Director, Concentrix

Mr. Santanu Boral, Senior Director, Concentrix

Each team delivered a 4-minute pitch, followed by a 4-minute Q&A from the panel. The judges evaluated the ideas based on innovation, feasibility, relevance, scalability, and presentation quality, providing constructive feedback to help teams refine their concepts for the next stages.

Some notable participating teams and their initiatives included:

Byte: A digital platform improving access to technology-driven learning

Autobots: Connecting donors with verified NGOs to support artisans and poverty relief

EDGIVO: EdTech solution to improve quality education through digital tools

Coven: Platform enabling freelancers to access work opportunities and resources

IMPACTA: IoT-based smart cultivation of medicinal plants for sustainable healthcare

No Means No: Safety and awareness solution addressing gender-based violence

Anantya: Turning vehicular pollution into value via on-vehicle carbon capture

Other teams focused on AI-powered industrial optimization, health-tech tracking, legal assistance platforms, and community-based education solutions.

The campus round provided students with an invaluable opportunity to showcase entrepreneurial talent, receive expert guidance, and prepare for national and global rounds of the Hult Prize competition.