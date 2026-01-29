college events

RCCIIT Hosts First-Ever Hult Prize 2026 Campus Round, Showcasing Student Innovation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
15:00 PM

RCCIIT

Summary
The RCCIIT Campus Round of Hult Prize 2026 took place on January 9, 2026, marking the first edition of this globally recognized student entrepreneurship competition at RCC Institute of Information Technology (RCCIIT). The initiative aimed to encourage young innovators to develop impactful and scalable startup ideas while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among students.

Organized in collaboration with the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC – 8.0) and IQAC, RCCIIT, the event saw 20 teams and over 70 student participants presenting solutions across a diverse range of themes, including education, healthcare, AI, sustainability, and social inclusion.

Event Highlights

  • Date & Time: January 9, 2026, from 11:00 AM onwards
  • Venue: RCC Institute of Information Technology, Kolkata
  • Faculty Coordinator: Dr. Subhrajit Sinha Roy, Assistant Professor, CSE (AI & ML), RCCIIT
  • Jury Members: Mr. Amar Misra, Senior Director, Capgemini Mr. Supriyo Chowdhury, Associate Director, Concentrix Mr. Santanu Boral, Senior Director, Concentrix
  • Mr. Amar Misra, Senior Director, Capgemini
  • Mr. Supriyo Chowdhury, Associate Director, Concentrix
  • Mr. Santanu Boral, Senior Director, Concentrix

Each team delivered a 4-minute pitch, followed by a 4-minute Q&A from the panel. The judges evaluated the ideas based on innovation, feasibility, relevance, scalability, and presentation quality, providing constructive feedback to help teams refine their concepts for the next stages.

Some notable participating teams and their initiatives included:

  • Byte: A digital platform improving access to technology-driven learning
  • Autobots: Connecting donors with verified NGOs to support artisans and poverty relief
  • EDGIVO: EdTech solution to improve quality education through digital tools
  • Coven: Platform enabling freelancers to access work opportunities and resources
  • IMPACTA: IoT-based smart cultivation of medicinal plants for sustainable healthcare
  • No Means No: Safety and awareness solution addressing gender-based violence
  • Anantya: Turning vehicular pollution into value via on-vehicle carbon capture

Other teams focused on AI-powered industrial optimization, health-tech tracking, legal assistance platforms, and community-based education solutions.

The campus round provided students with an invaluable opportunity to showcase entrepreneurial talent, receive expert guidance, and prepare for national and global rounds of the Hult Prize competition.

