Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment List Released; Over 2,000 Seats Offered

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 round 3 final seat allotment list for admission to MD, MS and diploma programmes. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the official data, more than 2,000 candidates have been offered admission in the third round of counselling. The allotment list includes the admission status of 4,139 candidates in total.

Of these, 1,248 candidates did not receive any seat allotment as their preferred choices were unavailable. Additionally, 169 candidates were disqualified because they had already secured or joined seats under the All India quota, DNB quota, or deemed university quota.

In a significant update, 383 candidates were declared eligible in the final merit list and awarded additional marks for serving as in-service medical officers.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in round 3 must report to their respective colleges between February 14 and February 18, up to 5:30 pm. The deadline to submit the status retention form in person is also February 18 by 5:30 pm.

Candidates are required to carry their allotment order and necessary original documents for verification at the time of reporting. Payment of the prescribed admission fee must also be completed during the reporting process.

Clarifying the in-service quota criteria, the State CET Cell stated, “IB – In-service candidates with no incentive marks will be considered for the in-service quota after exhaustion of the list of in-service candidates with incentive marks as per Clause 4.6 of Maharashtra Government GR dated 19/07/2023.”

Further updates and detailed instructions are available on the official website.