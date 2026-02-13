Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC AAO Hall Ticket 2026 OUT at opsc.gov.in; Written Exam On February 19, Link Here

Posted on 13 Feb 2026
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the OPSC Assistant Agricultural Officer (AAO) 2026 written examination. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at Odisha Public Service Commission.

The commission is recruiting for a total of 118 AAO vacancies. The pen-and-paper OPSC AAO 2026 written test will be held on February 19, 2026, and will comprise Paper 1 and Paper 2:

  • Paper 1: 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
  • Paper 2: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to the interview round, with final selection based on combined performance in the written test and interview.

OPSC AAO Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: opsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the link “AAO admission certificate and instructions for written examination” on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number, password, or date of birth.
  4. Click “Download Hall Ticket” to view the admit card.
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all details on the hall ticket carefully and carry it to the exam centre along with necessary identification documents.

