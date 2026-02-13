Indian Army

Indian Army Announces Agniveer Recruitment 2026 With Over 25,000 Vacancies; Check Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2026
Summary
The recruitment drive under the Agnipath scheme aims to fill more than 25,000 vacancies across multiple categories
This recruitment drive provides an opportunity for young aspirants across India to join the Armed Forces and serve the nation through a short-term service model

The Indian Army has officially released the notification for Agniveer Recruitment 2026 on its recruitment portal, Indian Army Recruitment Portal. The recruitment drive, conducted under the Agnipath scheme, aims to fill more than 25,000 vacancies across the country.

The vacancies are available in various categories, including General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk/Storekeeper Technical, Tradesman, Soldier Pharma, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, and Women Military Police. Candidates from diverse educational backgrounds ranging from 8th pass to graduate level can apply, depending on the post.

The online application process began on February 13, 2026, and will continue until April 1, 2026. This national-level recruitment drive allows eligible candidates to submit their applications through the official website.

Candidates must be aged between 17.5 years and 21 years. Physical standards include a minimum height of 170 cm and a chest measurement of 77 cm unexpanded with 5 cm expansion.

The selection will be conducted in three stages:

  1. Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  2. Recruitment Rally
  3. Document Verification

Selected Agniveers will serve for a period of four years under the Agnipath scheme.

The Indian Army has urged aspirants to carefully check eligibility requirements, category-wise vacancies, and selection details in the official notification before applying. This recruitment drive provides young candidates an opportunity to serve the nation while gaining professional training and experience in the armed forces.

