AIIMS

AIIMS Announces NORCET 10 Exam Dates 2026 at aiimsexams.ac.in; Applications Open from Feb 24

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Feb 2026
12:25 PM

File Image

Summary
According to the official notification, the preliminary examination will be conducted on April 11, while the mains examination is scheduled for April 30
Eligible candidates can register for AIIMS NORCET 10 through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, starting February 24

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi (AIIMS) has announced the schedule for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10 for 2026. According to the official notification, the preliminary examination will be conducted on April 11, while the mains examination is scheduled for April 30.

Eligible candidates can register for AIIMS NORCET 10 through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, starting February 24. The last date to submit the application form is March 16 by 5 pm.

The recruitment examination is being held for the post of Nursing Officer at Level 07 in the pay matrix, under the pre-revised Pay Band-2 of ₹9,300–34,800 with a Grade Pay of ₹4,600. The posts fall under Group B and are available at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS institutions, depending on vacancies in respective institutes.

Candidates applying for NORCET 10 must meet specific educational and professional requirements. Applicants should have completed BSc Nursing or BSc Nursing (Post Basic) from an institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or a State Nursing Council. They must also be registered as Nurses and Midwives with the State or Indian Nursing Council.

Alternatively, candidates with a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council or State Nursing Council-recognised institute are eligible, provided they have at least two years of experience in a 50-bedded hospital after obtaining the qualification. Such candidates must also be registered as Nurses and Midwives.

The application fee for General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates is ₹3,000, while candidates from other categories are required to pay ₹2,400. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed notification available on the official website before submitting their applications.

Last updated on 14 Feb 2026
12:25 PM
AIIMS AIIMS NORCET 2026 Exam dates
