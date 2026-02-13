Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU Opens BEd Admissions 2026 at ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in ; Apply by February 27

Posted on 13 Feb 2026
16:11 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official portal at IGNOU BEd Admission Portal until February 27, 2026
Relaxed eligibility applies to candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) – Non Creamy Layer (NCL), and Persons with Disability (PwD), who must have a minimum of 45% marks

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application window for the Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official portal at IGNOU BEd Admission Portal until February 27, 2026.

Candidates must hold one of the following qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Science, Social Science, Commerce, or Humanities with at least 50% marks
  • Engineering or Technology degree with specialization in Science and Mathematics with at least 55% marks
  • Or an equivalent qualification recognized by the university
Relaxed eligibility applies to candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) – Non Creamy Layer (NCL), and Persons with Disability (PwD), who must have a minimum of 45% marks.

IGNOU BEd 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website at ignou-bed.samarth.edu.in.
  2. Click on the link “IGNOU BEd application form 2026” on the homepage.
  3. Enter your email ID and mobile number.
  4. Fill in personal and educational details as required.
  5. Upload scanned photos and documents in the prescribed format and size.
  6. Pay the application fee.
  7. Download and save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. The university will notify eligible candidates about further admission steps after the application window closes.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2026
16:12 PM
Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) BEd
