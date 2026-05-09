supplementary exams

TN Class 11, 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Announced; Check Full Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2026
13:57 PM

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Summary
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the supplementary examination timetable for Higher Secondary First Year (HSE+1) and Class 12 students.
Students appearing for the supplementary examinations can now download the detailed schedule from the official website.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the supplementary examination timetable for Higher Secondary First Year (HSE+1) and Class 12 students for the 2026 academic session. Students appearing for the supplementary examinations can now download the detailed schedule from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

According to the official timetable, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 supplementary examinations will commence from June 29, 2026, while the HSE+1 supplementary exams are scheduled to begin from July 8, 2026. The supplementary examinations are being conducted for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the annual board examinations, as well as those seeking improvement in their scores.

The board has announced that all supplementary examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1.15 PM. Students will first receive 10 minutes, from 10 AM to 10.10 AM, to read the question paper carefully. An additional five minutes, from 10.10 AM to 10.15 AM, will be allotted for verifying personal details and other particulars before writing the examination.

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Students who have arrears in the Tamil Nadu Class 11 board examinations held in 2026 are eligible to appear for the HSE+1 supplementary exams. Similarly, students who did not qualify in the Tamil Nadu Class 12 public examinations can register for the supplementary tests. In addition, candidates aiming to improve their marks in the Class 12 examinations are also permitted to apply.

Earlier this year, the Tamil Nadu HSE+1 examinations were conducted between March 3 and March 27, 2026, while the Class 12 public examinations took place from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were officially declared on May 8, 2026, whereas the HSE+1 results are still awaited.

The Directorate has advised students to complete the application process for the supplementary examinations through their respective schools or authorised service centres established across districts. Students are encouraged to regularly check the official website for subject-wise schedules, hall ticket updates, and additional examination-related instructions.

Last updated on 09 May 2026
13:58 PM
supplementary exams Tamil Nadu government TN Class 11 Supplementary Exam Exam dates
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