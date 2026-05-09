AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Result 2026 Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET; Rank Card Link Active

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2026
13:58 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their AP ECET 2026 scorecards through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET
Along with the results, the authority has also released the AP ECET 2026 rank card online

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Result 2026 for lateral entry admissions into BE, BTech and BPharmacy programmes.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their AP ECET 2026 scorecards through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET.

Along with the results, the authority has also released the AP ECET 2026 rank card online. The rank card allows candidates to check their overall merit position for admission counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP ECET rank card PDF includes details such as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, date of birth, address, category, branch, total marks secured, branch rank, subject-wise marks obtained and integrated rank.

AP ECET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result and rank card online:

  • Visit the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET
  • Click on the “AP ECET Result 2026” link available on the homepage
  • Enter registration number, ECET hall ticket number and date of birth
  • Click on the submit button
  • The AP ECET 2026 result will appear on the screen
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference

The AP ECET 2026 counselling process, conducted by JNTU Anantapur, is expected to commence in July 2026 for lateral entry admissions into BE, BTech and BPharm courses across participating institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

Last updated on 09 May 2026
14:00 PM
AP ECET 2025 Results out Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)
Similar stories
Recruitment exam

Coal India Limited Invites Applications for 660 Management Trainee Posts; Know Eligib. . .

supplementary exams

TN Class 11, 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Announced; Check Full Schedule

TSCHE

Osmania University Releases TS ECET 2026 Hall Ticket; Exam on May 15

Police recruitment

RPSC Cancels Rajasthan SI Recruitment Exam 2021, Orders Re-Examination for 859 Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIEST Shibpur

IIEST Shibpur Strengthens Global Industry-Academia Collaboration with Indo-German Liv. . .

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College to Host Techlavya Ignite 2026

Recruitment exam

Coal India Limited Invites Applications for 660 Management Trainee Posts; Know Eligib. . .

supplementary exams

TN Class 11, 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates Announced; Check Full Schedule

TSCHE

Osmania University Releases TS ECET 2026 Hall Ticket; Exam on May 15

Placement Drive

IIM Ranchi Placements 2025-26: EMBA Student Bags Rs 1.2 Crore Package, MBA Average CT. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality