AP ECET Result 2026 Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET; Rank Card Link Active

Summary Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their AP ECET 2026 scorecards through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET Along with the results, the authority has also released the AP ECET 2026 rank card online

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Result 2026 for lateral entry admissions into BE, BTech and BPharmacy programmes.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their AP ECET 2026 scorecards through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET.

Along with the results, the authority has also released the AP ECET 2026 rank card online. The rank card allows candidates to check their overall merit position for admission counselling.

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The AP ECET rank card PDF includes details such as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, date of birth, address, category, branch, total marks secured, branch rank, subject-wise marks obtained and integrated rank.

AP ECET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result and rank card online:

Visit the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET

Click on the “AP ECET Result 2026” link available on the homepage

Enter registration number, ECET hall ticket number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

The AP ECET 2026 result will appear on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

The AP ECET 2026 counselling process, conducted by JNTU Anantapur, is expected to commence in July 2026 for lateral entry admissions into BE, BTech and BPharm courses across participating institutions in Andhra Pradesh.