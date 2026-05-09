Recruitment exam

Coal India Limited Invites Applications for 660 Management Trainee Posts; Know Eligibility and Other Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2026
14:19 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Coal India at coalindia.in
The registration process will commence on May 12 and will close on June 11, 2026

Coal India Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to Management Trainee (MT) posts across various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, Coal India Official Website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 660 vacancies in the organisation. The online registration process will begin on May 12, 2026, and continue till June 11, 2026.

Candidates applying for most posts must possess an engineering degree in the relevant discipline. However, separate qualifications have been prescribed for Rajbhasha and Company Secretary posts.

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For Rajbhasha:

  • MA in Hindi with at least 60% marks
  • Graduation with Hindi and English as main subjects with minimum 50% marks

For Company Secretary:

  • Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or institute
  • Associate or Fellow membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India

The selection process will be based solely on performance in the Computer Based Online Test (CBT). The company clarified that no interview will be conducted for final selection.

The date of the CBT examination will be announced later through the admit card. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their login credentials on the recruitment portal.

The CBT will have a duration of three hours and will consist of two papers:

Paper I

  • General Knowledge/Awareness
  • Reasoning
  • Numerical Ability
  • General English

Paper II

  • Professional Knowledge related to the candidate’s discipline

Both papers will contain 100 multiple-choice questions each. Every correct answer will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers, and unanswered questions will not receive any marks.

Coal India Limited: Application Fee

Applicants are advised to carefully read the detailed notification before submitting the online application form.

  • General (UR)
  • OBC (Creamy Layer and Non-Creamy Layer)
  • EWS categories

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwBD categories, along with employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries, are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the detailed notification before submitting the online application form.

Last updated on 09 May 2026
14:20 PM
Recruitment exam Coal India Limited Coal India Limited (CIL) Vacancies
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