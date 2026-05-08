Management Education is Shaping Future Leaders for an AI-Driven Workplace

Choosing a business school today is very different from what it used to be.

Students are asking sharper questions. Will this programme help me build a strong career? Will the skills I learn remain relevant in a world shaped by AI? Will I grow as a person? Is the experience worth the investment?

Praxis Business School has shaped its programme around these concerns. It believes that management education must do more than help students get a job. It must equip them with the skills that will keep them deeply valuable in an AI-driven workplace while offering a two-year journey that is rich in learning, exposure and experience.

The Praxis PGDM Programme - Designed for Tomorrow’s AI-driven World

Praxis has evolved into an AI-first business school. Its flagship two-year full-time PGDM programme is AICTE-approved, NBA-accredited and AIU-certified, with AI integrated across subjects.

Praxis has long focused on the intersection of technology and management, with strengths in areas such as business analytics, GenAI and financial risk management. What sets it apart is how it integrates AI and data-driven decision-making across functions like marketing, finance, operations and human resources.

Students are also encouraged to pursue industry-recognised micro-certifications. These add practical, job-ready skills and help students stand out in internships and placements.

The focus is not just on knowledge, but on building capabilities that last, judgment, analytical thinking, communication, adaptability and digital fluency.

The Classroom: Where Students Discuss, Discover and Decide

The classroom at Praxis has evolved into a space where students actively engage with ideas rather than passively receive them.

Led by a faculty team that combines experienced academicians and industry practitioners, learning happens through discussions, case studies, simulations, projects and industry interactions. Students work on real-world problems, explore multiple perspectives and apply concepts across disciplines.

They also learn to work with GenAI as a partner, understanding which tools to use, when to use them and how to apply them responsibly.

Students are evaluated on their ability to interpret information, make decisions and explain their thinking clearly. Over time, this helps them build confidence in their ability to think independently, solve problems and communicate effectively.

Deep Industry Connect That Strengthens Learning

At Praxis, industry engagement is built into the learning process.

Students work on live projects, engage with practitioners and learn through real business situations. This exposure helps them understand how organisations function, deal with constraints and make decisions that matter.

Industry relationships also support curriculum design, mentoring, internships and placements. This ensures that learning remains relevant and aligned with what employers value.

Scholarship Support That Expands Access to Opportunity

Praxis offers a strong scholarship framework to recognise merit and support deserving students, reflecting a commitment to both quality and accessibility:

Foundation Scholarships of up to ₹3 lakh for high-achieving students

Women in Leadership Scholarships of ₹1 lakh

Tuition fee waivers of up to ₹7.8 lakh for eligible students

A Campus Experience That Builds Confidence and Balance

Praxis believes that growth happens both inside and outside the classroom.

Located in Kolkata, the Praxis campus combines modern infrastructure with a sustainable design.

Smart classrooms, collaborative spaces, digital library access and high-speed Wi-Fi support academic work. Residential facilities with single-occupancy rooms, along with medical, fitness and recreational amenities, ensure a comfortable and supportive environment.

Students participate in clubs across finance, marketing, HR, analytics and entrepreneurship, along with debating, quizzing and social initiatives. Management, cultural and sport-related events such as Spardha, Rangmanch and Khoj provide opportunities to lead, organise and collaborate.

Hackathons and competitions sharpen analytical and problem-solving skills, while international immersion programmes expose students to global learning environments.

These experiences help students build confidence, teamwork and maturity, qualities that are essential for long-term success.

Career Support and Outcomes

At Praxis, placements are seen as the natural outcome of a strong academic and learning process. Praxis has an enviable record of campus placements, with the percentage of students placed consistently crossing the 90% mark, with highest salaries crossing the 20 LPA levels. Graduates go on to work across industries and roles, with many recruiters returning year after year, a reflection of the quality of Praxis students.

Students receive support in resume building, interview preparation, mentoring and networking. Internships after the first year provide real-world experience, with some students securing Pre-Placement Offers based on their performance.

Powerful Alumni Network: Strong Bonds, Real Support

Praxis students become part of a strong and committed global alumni network.

Alumni mentor students, share career insights, support projects and internships, and often open doors to opportunities. They remain closely connected to the institution and play an active role in shaping the Praxis experience.

Developing Thoughtful, Effective and Responsible Leaders

At Praxis Business School, education focuses on helping students become better thinkers and better learners.

The programme builds critical thinking, problem-solving and collaborative skills, along with strong foundations in data and AI. Supported by a relevant curriculum, experienced faculty and an engaging campus environment, students develop the capability to take on real-world challenges.

For students looking to build sustainable careers with confidence in a world being reshaped by AI, Praxis Business School is a serious option.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Praxis Business School by ABP Digital Brand Hub.