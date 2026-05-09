Police recruitment

RPSC Cancels Rajasthan SI Recruitment Exam 2021, Orders Re-Examination for 859 Posts

PTI
PTI
Posted on 09 May 2026
13:37 PM

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Summary
RPSC chairperson Utkal Ranjan Sahu said the recruitment process for 859 posts would continue and only candidates who appeared in the 2021 exam would be eligible for the repeat
According to the commission, nearly three lakh candidates had appeared in the two written papers conducted between September 13 and 15, 2021

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has cancelled the Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination-2021 following the state government's recommendation, and ordered a re-exam, officials said on Friday.

The state's recommendation has come following a court order.

RPSC chairperson Utkal Ranjan Sahu said the recruitment process for 859 posts would continue and only candidates who appeared in the 2021 exam would be eligible for the repeat.

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Around three lakh candidates appeared in both written papers conducted between September 13 and 15, 2021, he said.

Candidates will be allowed to correct and update their previously submitted application forms from May 16 to May 30, Sahu said.

He said candidates would get four months to prepare for the re-examination.

During this period, candidates can update details such as mobile number, e-mail address, and correspondence address.

The RPSC chairman said candidates must complete the KYC process in their One Time Registration (OTR) before making any changes to the application form.

The live photograph, signature, and thumb impression saved in the OTR will automatically be fetched into the application form, he said.

Candidates whose KYC process remains incomplete will have to complete it before making corrections, he added.

A single bench of the Rajasthan High Court had ordered cancellation of the SI Recruitment Examination-2021 in August last year. A division bench upheld the order in April this year.

The selected trainee sub-inspectors later challenged the division bench order in the Supreme Court, but it dismissed their special leave petition.

Several trainee sub-inspectors were arrested by the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group for allegedly using dummy candidates and other unfair means during the examination.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 09 May 2026
13:39 PM
Police recruitment Rajasthan police
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