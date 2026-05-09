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Osmania University Releases TS ECET 2026 Hall Ticket; Exam on May 15

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2026
13:52 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, TS ECET Portal
The TS ECET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 15 from 9 am to 12 noon

Osmania University has released the admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, TS ECET Portal.

The TS ECET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 15 from 9 am to 12 noon. The entrance test will be held for various streams including Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (EIE), Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Pharmacy, and BSM.

TS ECET 2026: Important Dates

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  • Start of online application process: March 9, 2026
  • Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 500: April 28, 2026
  • Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 1,000: May 4, 2026
  • Application correction window: May 1 to May 5, 2026
  • Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 2,500: May 8, 2026
  • Hall ticket download begins: May 9, 2026
  • TS ECET 2026 examination: May 15, 2026
  • Exam timing: 9 am to 12 pm

TS ECET 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket:

  1. Visit the official website at TG ECET Portal
  2. Click on the “Download Hall Ticket” link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth
  4. Submit the details to log in
  5. The TS ECET 2026 hall ticket will appear on the screen
  6. Download and print the admit card for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and carry a printed copy to the examination centre on the day of the test.

Last updated on 09 May 2026
13:53 PM
TSCHE Osmania University TS ECET 2026 Admit Card
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