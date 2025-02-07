Raising Awareness on Child Safety: A Street Play by Loreto Day School, Bowbazar

Summary The play was held in front of Ling Liang School and Loreto Day School, Bowbazar, on 5 February 2025, and it became a powerful platform to engage with the community and educate passersby on how to protect children from various threats In a world where children are often exposed to various risks, initiatives like this street play by Loreto Day School, Bowbazar, are instrumental in raising awareness and fostering a safer environment for children

On a soft, mellow February morning, with the sun casting its gentle rays upon the streets of Kolkata, a group of thirty-three girls from Loreto Day School, Bowbazar, set out on an important mission. Accompanied by a few teachers and a support staff member, they ventured out from the school gates to perform a street play, aimed at raising awareness about child safety. The play was held in front of Ling Liang School and Loreto Day School, Bowbazar, on 5 February 2025, and it became a powerful platform to engage with the community and educate passersby on how to protect children from various threats.

Childhood is often referred to as the golden phase of one’s life, yet the harsh reality is that the world can sometimes be a perilous place for children. From accidents to exploitation, children are vulnerable to various dangers. The key to ensuring their safety lies in educating them about potential threats and empowering them with knowledge on how to stay safe. With this vision in mind, the Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation (JPIC) group of Loreto Day School, Bowbazar, took the initiative to perform the street play. The performance was designed not only to raise awareness but also to provide both information and practical guidance to the common passerby on the streets, highlighting the importance of child protection.

The concept of the street play was thoughtfully suggested by the school’s Principal, Ms. M. King. Her vision was brought to life under the guidance of the teachers, who helped shape the play into a compelling and informative performance. The event was meticulously planned, with placards bearing catchy slogans that were carried by some of the girls. These slogans were designed to capture the attention of the audience and convey crucial messages about child safety. Meanwhile, other students enacted different real-life situations that depicted common threats to children’s safety. These scenarios were chosen to be both relatable and educational, covering a wide range of subjects, including how to cross a street safely, the dangers of child labor, and the importance of protection from predators.

The street play, with its well-written script, compelling dialogues, and energetic performances by the students, was an undeniable success. The actresses brought their characters to life with passion and sincerity, and the message they conveyed was clear and impactful. As the play unfolded, it drew the attention of an appreciative audience, including school staff, local residents, and passersby, all of whom were visibly moved by the powerful performances. It was evident that the message was not only reaching the people but also resonating with them, as they paused to watch the play and reflect on the significance of child safety.

One of the key elements of the event’s success was the support and assistance received from the Kolkata Police. Their generous backing helped make the event possible, and their appreciation further encouraged the students and teachers involved. The Kolkata Police’s presence and involvement underscored the importance of community collaboration in addressing critical social issues such as child safety.

In a world where children are often exposed to various risks, initiatives like this street play by Loreto Day School, Bowbazar, are instrumental in raising awareness and fostering a safer environment for children. By educating both children and adults on how to recognize and avoid potential dangers, the school is playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the younger generation.

The street play concluded with a sense of accomplishment, knowing that it had made a meaningful impact on the audience. The students, teachers, and staff at Loreto Day School, Bowbazar, were proud to have contributed to this vital cause, and they remain committed to continuing their efforts to raise awareness and promote child safety.