DPS Ruby Park

‘PRAGYA’ 2025 – A Grand Celebration of Hindi Language and Culture

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2025
17:50 PM

DPS Ruby Park

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The event brought together young minds from various schools to showcase their creativity, linguistic skills, and cultural understanding through a series of engaging and vibrant competitions
The day began with ‘Nani ki Kahani Hamari Zubani’, where students charmed the audience with touching renditions of grandmother’s tales, reviving the warmth and wisdom of traditional storytelling

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, played host to the much-anticipated inter-school Hindi Fest ‘PRAGYA’ 2025 on April 19. The event brought together young minds from various schools to showcase their creativity, linguistic skills, and cultural understanding through a series of engaging and vibrant competitions.

The day began with ‘Nani ki Kahani Hamari Zubani’, where students charmed the audience with touching renditions of grandmother’s tales, reviving the warmth and wisdom of traditional storytelling. This was followed by ‘Gaurav Gatha’, a dramatic segment where participants portrayed inspiring historical figures through expressive performances that highlighted India’s rich heritage.

Next, in ‘Kavyanjali’, budding poets took the stage to recite Hindi verses with heartfelt emotion and eloquence, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Creativity flourished in ‘Kavya Tulika’, a unique poster-making competition where students transformed poetic thoughts into colorful visual expressions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interactive segments like ‘Bhent-Varta’ and ‘Sakshatkar’ encouraged students to engage in thought-provoking dialogues, enhancing their conversational and public speaking skills. A highlight of the fest was ‘Bhasha Sangam’, where students chanted Sanskrit shlokas, reflecting the spiritual and linguistic richness of Indian tradition.

The fest concluded on a high note with a spirited grand finale, promoting both competitive spirit and unity among participants. After a day of intense yet friendly contests, Delhi Public School, Ruby Park emerged as the overall champion, followed closely by Army Public School, Barrackpore, and Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

A heartfelt vote of thanks was extended to all the students, teachers, and organizers whose dedication and enthusiasm made PRAGYA 2025 a resounding success. The event truly celebrated the essence of Hindi language and Indian culture, leaving everyone inspired and proud.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2025
17:52 PM
DPS Ruby Park School Events
Similar stories
Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

HIT Kolkata's Team CodeForce Clinches National Glory at Microsoft CodeForge 2025 Hack. . .

Jadavpur University

Unlock Your Mind: 'Hypnosis for Change' Workshop at JU Promises Transformative Insigh. . .

School Events

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony 2025

Adamas University

ICMC–III at Adamas University Explores AI’s Cultural Impact on Global Media Diver. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Verdict for CLAT UG 2025 Out - Consortium Asked to Republish Result, Revise . . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Board Releases RRB ALP CBT 2 City Intimation Slip- Details Inside

Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata (HITK)

HIT Kolkata's Team CodeForce Clinches National Glory at Microsoft CodeForge 2025 Hack. . .

Admit Card

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at polycetap.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA Issues NCHM JEE Admit Card 2025 at exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM- Know Details Inside

Representative Image
BPSC exam row

SC dismisses petitions seeking cancellation of 70th BPSC Prelims; Mains exam on April. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality