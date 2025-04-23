‘PRAGYA’ 2025 – A Grand Celebration of Hindi Language and Culture

Summary The event brought together young minds from various schools to showcase their creativity, linguistic skills, and cultural understanding through a series of engaging and vibrant competitions The day began with ‘Nani ki Kahani Hamari Zubani’, where students charmed the audience with touching renditions of grandmother’s tales, reviving the warmth and wisdom of traditional storytelling

Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, played host to the much-anticipated inter-school Hindi Fest ‘PRAGYA’ 2025 on April 19. The event brought together young minds from various schools to showcase their creativity, linguistic skills, and cultural understanding through a series of engaging and vibrant competitions.

The day began with ‘Nani ki Kahani Hamari Zubani’, where students charmed the audience with touching renditions of grandmother’s tales, reviving the warmth and wisdom of traditional storytelling. This was followed by ‘Gaurav Gatha’, a dramatic segment where participants portrayed inspiring historical figures through expressive performances that highlighted India’s rich heritage.

Next, in ‘Kavyanjali’, budding poets took the stage to recite Hindi verses with heartfelt emotion and eloquence, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Creativity flourished in ‘Kavya Tulika’, a unique poster-making competition where students transformed poetic thoughts into colorful visual expressions.

Interactive segments like ‘Bhent-Varta’ and ‘Sakshatkar’ encouraged students to engage in thought-provoking dialogues, enhancing their conversational and public speaking skills. A highlight of the fest was ‘Bhasha Sangam’, where students chanted Sanskrit shlokas, reflecting the spiritual and linguistic richness of Indian tradition.

The fest concluded on a high note with a spirited grand finale, promoting both competitive spirit and unity among participants. After a day of intense yet friendly contests, Delhi Public School, Ruby Park emerged as the overall champion, followed closely by Army Public School, Barrackpore, and Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

A heartfelt vote of thanks was extended to all the students, teachers, and organizers whose dedication and enthusiasm made PRAGYA 2025 a resounding success. The event truly celebrated the essence of Hindi language and Indian culture, leaving everyone inspired and proud.