PARADIGM 2025: IISWBM's MBA-DAY Alumni Meet to Reunite for a Nostalgic Evening

Get ready to walk down memory lane and reunite with old friends as the alumni of IISWBM come together for Paradigm on March 22, 2025, from 6.30 PM onwards at The Astor Hotel, Kolkata. This highly anticipated gathering promises an evening filled with nostalgia, camaraderie, and meaningful interactions.

The event will kick off with a warm welcome address, celebrating the institute’s rich legacy and the remarkable achievements of its alumni. Beyond reconnecting with peers and faculty, Paradigm will serve as a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge-sharing, and networking, offering alumni the opportunity to exchange experiences, industry insights, and career milestones.

More than just a reunion, Paradigm is a hub for professional growth and collaboration, where attendees can explore potential business ventures, mentorship opportunities, and industry partnerships. Whether reminiscing about the golden days at IISWBM or celebrating new milestones, this event is a tribute to the enduring bond between the institute and its alumni.

Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate the spirit of IISWBM, reconnect with our vibrant alumni network, and create new memories together!