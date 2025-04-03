IISWBM Calcutta

PARADIGM 2025: IISWBM’s Alumni Conclave Unites Industry Experts and Future Leaders

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Apr 2025
15:22 PM

IISWBM Kolkata

Summary
The Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) successfully hosted its annual alumni conclave, PARADIGM 2025, on March 22 at The Astor Hotel, Kolkata. The prestigious event brought together renowned industry leaders, esteemed alumni, and faculty members for an insightful evening of networking and knowledge-sharing.

Lighting of the auspicious lamp.

Industry Insights and Expert Guidance

PARADIGM 2025 featured engaging discussions led by top professionals, including Amitava Sain (Director, PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd India), Uday Narayan (Head of Credit and Debt Management, IDFC First Bank), and Subhadeep Sarkar (Program Director, KPMG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd).

Their invaluable insights provided MBA students with crucial career guidance, offering a deeper understanding of industry trends, leadership strategies, and professional growth.

Leadership and Vision

IISWBM’s Director, Profesor (Dr) K M Agrawal, and MBA HoD, Professor (Dr) Gairik Das addressed the audience, reinforcing the institute’s mission to bridge academic learning with real-world business challenges. Their words resonated with attendees, inspiring both students and alumni to embrace lifelong learning and leadership.

A Night of Connections and Growth

The evening facilitated meaningful discussions, professional networking, and a strong sense of community.

The seamless execution of the conclave was driven by the Alumni Relations and Events Committees, ensuring a well-organised and engaging experience. The evening facilitated meaningful discussions, professional networking, and a strong sense of community, solidifying IISWBM’s position as a hub for industry-ready professionals.

As the event concluded, it was evident that PARADIGM 2025 had successfully strengthened IISWBM’s alumni network, fostering connections that will shape the future of business and leadership.

IISWBM Calcutta Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM)
