NSHM Business School

Creating future leaders! NSHM Business School, Kolkata offers UG, PG courses in management

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Feb 2025
15:22 PM
Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus urged students to join the institute and take the next step towards their career aspirations

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus urged students to join the institute and take the next step towards their career aspirations Source: NSHM Business School

Summary
NSHM Business School offers UG and PG programmes, including MBA, Master of Hospital Administration, BBA, BBA (Hospital Management), BBA (Sports Management), BBA (Global Business), and BBA (Accountancy, Taxation, & Auditing)
The school's flagship MBA programme features a unique student exchange initiative with an international university, allowing students to participate in international immersive classroom sessions, industry visits, and faculty-led teaching

For over two decades, NSHM Business School, Kolkata's premier B-school, has been nurturing future corporate leaders. With a legacy of empowering thousands of students in management, it has established a strong track record of producing globally successful professionals.

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus, said, "An MBA from NSHM will be a life-changing experience for a student. I urge the students to come and join our vibrant community, taking the next step towards their career aspirations.”

NSHM Business School offers UG and PG programmes, including MBA, Master of Hospital Administration, BBA, BBA (Hospital Management), BBA (Sports Management), BBA (Global Business), and BBA (Accountancy, Taxation, & Auditing).

The school's flagship MBA programme features a unique student exchange initiative with an international university, allowing students to participate in international immersive classroom sessions, industry visits, and faculty-led teaching. This initiative aims to provide students with a global perspective and a rich learning experience. "Our goal is to unleash the potential of our students by offering them unparalleled exposure to global industry practices and networks," said Dr Subir Sen, Principal, NSHM Business School, Kolkata.

Through a partnership with the Calcutta Management Association, NSHM offers invaluable industry insights via live case studies and interactive sessions led by top CXOs. These real-world case studies provide students with a deep understanding of the challenges and strategies businesses face, better preparing them for the dynamic corporate landscape.

To cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among students NSHM has partnered with the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN). Through this collaboration, students gain access to essential business acumen, support for crafting comprehensive business plans, and 20 hours of practical training to help them succeed as entrepreneurs.

NSHM Business School offers students exclusive mentorship opportunities with leading experts from NHRDN, providing invaluable industry insights, connections, placement and internship. The institution's flagship annual conclave, NCLAVE, facilitates networking with industry stalwarts. As an AICTE-approved and NAAC A+ accredited institution, NSHM Business School is committed to delivering comprehensive education and fostering successful careers.

Last updated on 03 Feb 2025
16:17 PM
NSHM Business School
Similar stories
It was a celebration of youth, creativity, and talent that left an indelible mark on everyone who attended
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur organises Socio-cultural festival Spring Fest 2025 from January 24 to 2. . .

Gourmet Nite, the flagship event, was graced by Dr Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary Department of Transport, Government of West Bengal, as the Chief Guest
Institute of Hotel Management (IHM)

Institute of Hotel Management organises its flagship culinary festival, Gourmet Nite . . .

Dayananda Sagar University

DSU’s FDP on AI & Next-Gen Tech Paves the Way for a Sustainable Future

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

Read Next
Representative Image
UGC NET December 2024

NTA to close UGC NET December 2024 Answer key Objection Window today on official webs. . .

Representative Image
CBSE 2025

CBSE releases Admit Cards for Class 10, 12 board exam 2025 on Parisha Sangam portal

Representative Image
SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Admit card released for February 5 exam on ssc.gov.in - Check details

Gourmet Nite, the flagship event, was graced by Dr Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary Department of Transport, Government of West Bengal, as the Chief Guest
Institute of Hotel Management (IHM)

Institute of Hotel Management organises its flagship culinary festival, Gourmet Nite . . .

It was a celebration of youth, creativity, and talent that left an indelible mark on everyone who attended
IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur organises Socio-cultural festival Spring Fest 2025 from January 24 to 2. . .

Representative Image
JEE Mains 2025

JEE Mains Session 2 Registration begins on jeemain.nta.nic.in - Apply by this date

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality