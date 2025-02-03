Creating future leaders! NSHM Business School, Kolkata offers UG, PG courses in management

Summary NSHM Business School offers UG and PG programmes, including MBA, Master of Hospital Administration, BBA, BBA (Hospital Management), BBA (Sports Management), BBA (Global Business), and BBA (Accountancy, Taxation, & Auditing) The school's flagship MBA programme features a unique student exchange initiative with an international university, allowing students to participate in international immersive classroom sessions, industry visits, and faculty-led teaching

For over two decades, NSHM Business School, Kolkata's premier B-school, has been nurturing future corporate leaders. With a legacy of empowering thousands of students in management, it has established a strong track record of producing globally successful professionals.

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus, said, "An MBA from NSHM will be a life-changing experience for a student. I urge the students to come and join our vibrant community, taking the next step towards their career aspirations.”

NSHM Business School offers UG and PG programmes, including MBA, Master of Hospital Administration, BBA, BBA (Hospital Management), BBA (Sports Management), BBA (Global Business), and BBA (Accountancy, Taxation, & Auditing).

The school's flagship MBA programme features a unique student exchange initiative with an international university, allowing students to participate in international immersive classroom sessions, industry visits, and faculty-led teaching. This initiative aims to provide students with a global perspective and a rich learning experience. "Our goal is to unleash the potential of our students by offering them unparalleled exposure to global industry practices and networks," said Dr Subir Sen, Principal, NSHM Business School, Kolkata.

Through a partnership with the Calcutta Management Association, NSHM offers invaluable industry insights via live case studies and interactive sessions led by top CXOs. These real-world case studies provide students with a deep understanding of the challenges and strategies businesses face, better preparing them for the dynamic corporate landscape.

To cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among students NSHM has partnered with the National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN). Through this collaboration, students gain access to essential business acumen, support for crafting comprehensive business plans, and 20 hours of practical training to help them succeed as entrepreneurs.

NSHM Business School offers students exclusive mentorship opportunities with leading experts from NHRDN, providing invaluable industry insights, connections, placement and internship. The institution's flagship annual conclave, NCLAVE, facilitates networking with industry stalwarts. As an AICTE-approved and NAAC A+ accredited institution, NSHM Business School is committed to delivering comprehensive education and fostering successful careers.