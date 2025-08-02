CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Out 2025 - Know Objection Submission and Result Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Aug 2025
09:27 AM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam on its official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on July 28, 2025, can now download the answer key along with their individual response sheets and raise objections.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam on its official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on July 28, 2025, can now download the answer key along with their individual response sheets and raise objections, if any, until August 3.

This year, the CSIR-UGC NET exam was held for 1,95,241 candidates to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions in colleges and universities across the country.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. To ensure transparency, NTA has also made available each candidate’s response sheet for cross-verification.

Steps to Challenge the CSIR NET Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the "Challenge Answer Key" link.
  • Log in using your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • View your marked responses by selecting “View Answer Sheet”.
  • To raise an objection, click on “Challenge” and enter the Question ID and correct answer.
  • Upload relevant supporting documents.
  • Review and modify your claim if required.
  • Make the payment of ₹200 per question to submit the objection.

The final answer key and results will be prepared after evaluating all the objections submitted during the challenge window. Candidates are advised to submit their challenges carefully and within the deadline. For the latest updates, regularly check the official NTA CSIR NET website.

Find the direct answer key challenge link here.

