CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Out: Girls Outshine Boys with Higher Pass Rate

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Aug 2025
09:08 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 supplementary exam results for the academic year 2024-25.
The results are now available on the official websites — results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 supplementary exam results for the academic year 2024-25. The results, released just over two weeks after the exams were held on July 15, are now available on the official websites — results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.

A total of 1,43,581 students registered for the Class 12 supplementary examinations, of whom 1,38,666 appeared. Out of these, 53,201 students successfully cleared the exams, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 38.36%.

Girls have once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 41.35%, which is 4.56% higher than that of boys at 36.79%. However, among transgender candidates, no student managed to pass this year’s supplementary examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

For foreign school candidates, the performance was notably better — 486 out of 918 students passed, marking a pass rate of 52.94%. Similarly, among Children with Special Needs (CWSN), 137 of 273 candidates passed, bringing their pass percentage to 50.18%.

The supplementary exams were conducted for students who:

  • Failed in one of the five mandatory subjects and were placed in the compartment category.
  • Had six subjects and replaced the failed core subject with an additional one.
  • Passed previously but opted to improve their scores.

Regarding the distribution of mark sheets and passing certificates, the CBSE has stated that regular students will receive their documents through their respective schools. Private candidates in Delhi will need to collect them from their exam centres, while those outside Delhi will receive them at the addresses provided in their application forms.

The result verification process will commence on August 6, 2025, and CBSE will soon issue a separate circular with detailed instructions regarding the procedure.

Students are advised to visit the official CBSE website for further updates and announcements.

Last updated on 02 Aug 2025
09:10 AM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) supplementary exams Result
Similar stories
AP DSC 2025

AP MEGA DSC 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Download Link and Result Updates

NMAT 2025

NMAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Eligibility and Steps

Kerala KTET

KTET 2025 Exam Postponed! Revised Dates Announced for June Session; Admit Card Update. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Out 2025 - Know Objection Submission and Result Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP DSC 2025

AP MEGA DSC 2025 Final Answer Key Out - Download Link and Result Updates

NMAT 2025

NMAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Eligibility and Steps

Kerala KTET

KTET 2025 Exam Postponed! Revised Dates Announced for June Session; Admit Card Update. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Out 2025 - Know Objection Submission and Result Details

NEET UG 2025

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins - Link and Updated Schedule

Railway Recruitment Cell

Eastern Railway (ER) Recruitment 2025 Notifies Vacancies For Apprentice Post- Know De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality