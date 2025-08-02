CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Out: Girls Outshine Boys with Higher Pass Rate

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 supplementary exam results for the academic year 2024-25. The results are now available on the official websites — results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 supplementary exam results for the academic year 2024-25. The results, released just over two weeks after the exams were held on July 15, are now available on the official websites — results.cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in.

A total of 1,43,581 students registered for the Class 12 supplementary examinations, of whom 1,38,666 appeared. Out of these, 53,201 students successfully cleared the exams, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 38.36%.

Girls have once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 41.35%, which is 4.56% higher than that of boys at 36.79%. However, among transgender candidates, no student managed to pass this year’s supplementary examination.

For foreign school candidates, the performance was notably better — 486 out of 918 students passed, marking a pass rate of 52.94%. Similarly, among Children with Special Needs (CWSN), 137 of 273 candidates passed, bringing their pass percentage to 50.18%.

The supplementary exams were conducted for students who:

Failed in one of the five mandatory subjects and were placed in the compartment category.

Had six subjects and replaced the failed core subject with an additional one.

Passed previously but opted to improve their scores.

Regarding the distribution of mark sheets and passing certificates, the CBSE has stated that regular students will receive their documents through their respective schools. Private candidates in Delhi will need to collect them from their exam centres, while those outside Delhi will receive them at the addresses provided in their application forms.

The result verification process will commence on August 6, 2025, and CBSE will soon issue a separate circular with detailed instructions regarding the procedure.

Students are advised to visit the official CBSE website for further updates and announcements.