Chennai, Tiruvallur Schools Closed; University Exams Postponed Amid Heavy Rainfall

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Dec 2025
09:32 AM

File Image

Summary
Amid continuous and intense rainfall across Tamil Nadu, the Chennai District Collector, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, has ordered the closure of all educational institutions today, December 3, 2025, prioritising student safety. Officials in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district have also declared a holiday for schools and colleges as heavy rain continues to disrupt normal life.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu, remained shut on Tuesday as well following persistent downpour and alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency has forecast heavy rainfall for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts until early Wednesday afternoon. Residents, especially in low-lying regions of South Chennai, have been cautioned as water stagnation has been reported in multiple pockets.

In view of the severe weather conditions, the University of Madras has postponed all undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree examinations scheduled for Wednesday. In an official notice, Registrar Prof. Rita John stated that revised dates for the theory examinations will be communicated soon.

Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel as restoration efforts continue across rain-affected areas.

Last updated on 03 Dec 2025
09:33 AM
school closure Chennai Tamil Nadu Heavy rainfall
