Jadavpur University

No Lateral BTech Admissions at JU This Session Amid JELET Uncertainty! What Next?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Dec 2025
10:41 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Jadavpur University (JU) has announced that it will not admit engineering diploma students directly into the second year of its BTech programmes for the current academic session.
The decision comes in response to the prolonged delay in conducting the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET).

Jadavpur University (JU) has announced that it will not admit engineering diploma students directly into the second year of its BTech programmes for the current academic session. The decision comes in response to the prolonged delay in conducting the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), a senior university official confirmed on Tuesday.

CU Plans Shorter Exams, More Class Days as New VC Proposes Major UG Reforms
CU Plans Shorter Exams, More Class Days as New VC Proposes Major UG Reforms

JELET serves as the gateway for lateral entry admission into the second year (third semester) of engineering, technology, and pharmacy programmes. At JU, candidates with a BSc degree or an engineering diploma are typically eligible for admission through JELET, provided they qualify in the entrance test. However, the exam—usually held in October—has not been conducted this year, and the Higher Education Department has yet to issue any update regarding its revised schedule.

With JELET being inordinately delayed this year and classes for the four-year BTech course already started following admission to first year, this time we cannot admit diploma students qualifying JELET,” a JU official said as per PTI reports. He added that second-year BTech examinations, scheduled for next week for students who entered through WBJEE, cannot be postponed to accommodate delayed admissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university further highlighted that the first-year BTech academic calendar had already been pushed back earlier this year due to the impasse over the implementation of the OBC quota. Any additional delay in second-year admissions would severely disrupt the overall academic schedule.

Last updated on 03 Dec 2025
10:42 AM
Jadavpur University WBJEE JELET Lateral entry Engineering Admission
Similar stories
scholarship

CSSS 2025 Scholarship - Fresh & Renewal Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised . . .

Madhya Pradesh

DME, Madhya Pradesh Revises MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule; Know Detail. . .

AYUSH 2025

KEA Announces Karnataka AYUSH PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Registration From. . .

NBEMS

DNB Final December 2025 - NBEMS to Reopen Applications for Practical Exam; Check Sche. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
scholarship

CSSS 2025 Scholarship - Fresh & Renewal Application Deadline Extended; Check Revised . . .

AYUSH 2025

KEA Announces Karnataka AYUSH PG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Registration From. . .

Madhya Pradesh

DME, Madhya Pradesh Revises MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule; Know Detail. . .

NBEMS

DNB Final December 2025 - NBEMS to Reopen Applications for Practical Exam; Check Sche. . .

Techno International New Town

ISICVA 2025 Wraps Up at TINT with Global Experts, Breakthrough Research & Vibrant Eng. . .

School Events

A Night of Excellence and Creativity: The Cambridge School Shines at Winterfest 2025

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality