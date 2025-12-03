No Lateral BTech Admissions at JU This Session Amid JELET Uncertainty! What Next?

Summary Jadavpur University (JU) has announced that it will not admit engineering diploma students directly into the second year of its BTech programmes for the current academic session. The decision comes in response to the prolonged delay in conducting the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET).

Jadavpur University (JU) has announced that it will not admit engineering diploma students directly into the second year of its BTech programmes for the current academic session. The decision comes in response to the prolonged delay in conducting the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), a senior university official confirmed on Tuesday.

JELET serves as the gateway for lateral entry admission into the second year (third semester) of engineering, technology, and pharmacy programmes. At JU, candidates with a BSc degree or an engineering diploma are typically eligible for admission through JELET, provided they qualify in the entrance test. However, the exam—usually held in October—has not been conducted this year, and the Higher Education Department has yet to issue any update regarding its revised schedule.

“With JELET being inordinately delayed this year and classes for the four-year BTech course already started following admission to first year, this time we cannot admit diploma students qualifying JELET,” a JU official said as per PTI reports. He added that second-year BTech examinations, scheduled for next week for students who entered through WBJEE, cannot be postponed to accommodate delayed admissions.

The university further highlighted that the first-year BTech academic calendar had already been pushed back earlier this year due to the impasse over the implementation of the OBC quota. Any additional delay in second-year admissions would severely disrupt the overall academic schedule.