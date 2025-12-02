MCC Issues Notice for Candidates Seeking Nationality Conversion from Indian to NRI for NEET PG Counselling 2025

Summary According to the notification, candidates claiming NRI status must email their supporting documents to nri.adgememcc1@gmail.com between December 1 and December 3, 2025 The MCC reiterated that candidates must ensure timely submission within the specified window to have their nationality conversion request processed

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an official notice for candidates who wish to change their nationality status from Indian to NRI for the upcoming NEET PG Counselling 2025. The notice is available on the MCC’s official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the notification, candidates claiming NRI status must email their supporting documents to nri.adgememcc1@gmail.com between December 1 and December 3, 2025. The email window will close sharply at 8 pm on December 3, and any emails sent before or after this period will not be considered. The MCC has advised candidates to send all documents in a single email.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required For Nationality Conversion to NRI

Candidates must attach the following documents while submitting their request:

NEET PG admit card and scorecard Proof of NRI status of the parent or sponsoring relative Certificate of Relationship between the NRI relative and the candidate, issued by a competent Revenue Authority through a Family Tree Notarized affidavit from the NRI relative stating they will sponsor the candidate’s full course fees and living expenses, along with a copy of their NRE bank account passbook Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and passing certificates Birth certificate Passport of the candidate or sponsor (optional)

The MCC reiterated that candidates must ensure timely submission within the specified window to have their nationality conversion request processed. Further details and the complete notice can be found on the official MCC website.