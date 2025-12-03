DRDO Paid Internship 2025 Application Window Opens - Who Can Apply? Check All Details

Summary The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment(DGRE), one of the premier labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has announced paid internship opportunities for UG and PG students. The application window for the DRDO Paid Internship 2025 is now open, with the last date to apply set for December 15, 2025.

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment(DGRE), one of the premier labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has announced paid internship opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing engineering and science disciplines. The application window for the DRDO Paid Internship 2025 is now open, with the last date to apply set for December 15, 2025.

Vacancy

UG Internship - 2 (Computer Science & Engineering), 1 (Civil Engineering)

PG Internship - 2 (Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics)

According to the notification, undergraduate students can apply for internships in Computer Science and Engineering as well as Civil Engineering, while postgraduate applicants can opt for the Remote Sensing/Geoinformatics specialisation. The programme is aimed at academically strong candidates who are enrolled in full-time degree courses at recognised Indian universities or institutes. Applicants must be below 28 years of age and should be pursuing a graduate or postgraduate programme in the relevant discipline.

As per DRDO guidelines, only students who have secured 75% marks or above (or a minimum CGPA of 7.5) from AICTE or UGC-approved institutions will be considered. The selection process will be based on the candidate’s cumulative grade point average (CGPA) across previous semesters or years, followed by an online or telephonic interaction, if required. Final selection will be subject to successful document verification.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates must send their applications via Rapid Post to:

Director, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Defence R&D Organisation, Sector-37A, Chandigarh – 160036, with the envelope marked “Kind Attention: HRD Division.”

The internship will conclude with participants receiving a Certificate of Achievement, contingent upon meeting all requirements such as project appraisal and submission of reports. DRDO has clarified that students who discontinue the internship mid-way will not be eligible for a Certificate of Completion or stipend.

Read the full notice here.