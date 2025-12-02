CBSE 2026

CBSE Issues Guidelines, SOPs for Class 10, 12 Practical Board Exam 2026; Know All Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Dec 2025
18:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students appearing in next year’s board exams can access the full notice on the official website, cbse.gov.in
According to the notification, practical exams for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 6 to December 6, 2025, while regular-session schools will hold their practicals from January 1 to February 14, 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Class 10 and 12 practical examinations for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. Students appearing in next year’s board exams can access the full notice on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the notification, practical exams for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 6 to December 6, 2025, while regular-session schools will hold their practicals from January 1 to February 14, 2026. The exams will be conducted only for regular students sponsored through LOC, based on eligibility and bonafide status.

Key Guidelines For CBSE Practical Exams 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

• Class 10 Practical Exams (Internal Only) – The Board will not supply practical answer books for Class 10; schools must arrange them on their own. – No external examiner will be appointed. Practical exams will be conducted entirely by internal examiners.

• Class 12 Practical Exams (External + Internal) – CBSE will appoint External Examiners for each school for practicals and project assessments in specified subjects. – Internal and external examiners will jointly conduct the assessments.

The Board has instructed schools to upload practical marks simultaneously, beginning from the first day of the exams. Schools, internal examiners and external examiners must ensure accurate data entry, as no corrections will be permitted after uploading.

Marks for Class 10 and 12 practicals must not be disclosed to students under any circumstances.

For private candidates, practical/project/internal assessment marks will be awarded as per existing CBSE Examination Bye-laws.

Students and schools can refer to the official CBSE website for further details and complete SOPs.

Last updated on 02 Dec 2025
18:32 PM
CBSE 2026 Board Exam 2026 Practical exams CBSE
Similar stories
MCC

MCC Issues Notice for Candidates Seeking Nationality Conversion from Indian to NRI fo. . .

NEET

NEET to Become Mandatory for Key Allied and Healthcare UG Courses from 2026-27

National Education Policy

J&K Govt Designates JKBOSE as State School Standards Authority Under NEP 2020

Karnataka government

Karnataka HC Allows Ongoing Recruitments to Proceed Despite Government Freeze on New . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MCC

MCC Issues Notice for Candidates Seeking Nationality Conversion from Indian to NRI fo. . .

NEET

NEET to Become Mandatory for Key Allied and Healthcare UG Courses from 2026-27

National Education Policy

J&K Govt Designates JKBOSE as State School Standards Authority Under NEP 2020

Karnataka government

Karnataka HC Allows Ongoing Recruitments to Proceed Despite Government Freeze on New . . .

NEET counselling

HNBUMU Releases Uttarakhand NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment for 1,122 Candidates-. . .

Delhi government

Delhi Govt to Offer Free Coaching for JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA and CUET to 2,200 Students-. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality