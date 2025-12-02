CBSE Issues Guidelines, SOPs for Class 10, 12 Practical Board Exam 2026; Know All Details

Summary Students appearing in next year’s board exams can access the full notice on the official website, cbse.gov.in According to the notification, practical exams for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 6 to December 6, 2025, while regular-session schools will hold their practicals from January 1 to February 14, 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released detailed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Class 10 and 12 practical examinations for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. Students appearing in next year’s board exams can access the full notice on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the notification, practical exams for winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 6 to December 6, 2025, while regular-session schools will hold their practicals from January 1 to February 14, 2026. The exams will be conducted only for regular students sponsored through LOC, based on eligibility and bonafide status.

Key Guidelines For CBSE Practical Exams 2026

• Class 10 Practical Exams (Internal Only) – The Board will not supply practical answer books for Class 10; schools must arrange them on their own. – No external examiner will be appointed. Practical exams will be conducted entirely by internal examiners.

• Class 12 Practical Exams (External + Internal) – CBSE will appoint External Examiners for each school for practicals and project assessments in specified subjects. – Internal and external examiners will jointly conduct the assessments.

The Board has instructed schools to upload practical marks simultaneously, beginning from the first day of the exams. Schools, internal examiners and external examiners must ensure accurate data entry, as no corrections will be permitted after uploading.

Marks for Class 10 and 12 practicals must not be disclosed to students under any circumstances.

For private candidates, practical/project/internal assessment marks will be awarded as per existing CBSE Examination Bye-laws.

Students and schools can refer to the official CBSE website for further details and complete SOPs.