Kolkata scholars participate in Erasmus+ programme at a historic European university

Summary The University of Naples Federico II and NSHM Knowledge Campus Kolkata Group of Institutions were awarded the Erasmus+ grant in 2024. Bridging continents through knowledge: Scholars from Kolkata participate in Erasmus+ programme at the historic University of Naples Federico II

Faculty members and students from the NSHM Institute of Health Sciences visited the University of Naples Federico II in Italy under the Erasmus+ Mobility Programme from 4th April to 15th April 2025. The programme was fully funded by Erasmus+, a European Union initiative aimed at promoting learning mobility, academic cooperation, and innovation in research and education.

At Unversity of Naples Federico II Campus Established in 1224

The University of Naples Federico II and NSHM Knowledge Campus Kolkata Group of Institutions were awarded the Erasmus+ grant in 2024. As part of the exchange, three faculty members and one post-doctoral student from the University of Naples visited NSHM Knowledge Campus in February 2025.

Seminar Session by Dr. S. N. Bandyopadhyay at School of Medicine & Surgery, University of Naples Federico II, Italy

Founded on 5 June 1224 by Frederick II, King of Sicily and Holy Roman Emperor, the University of Naples Federico II is the world’s oldest state-supported institution of higher education and research.

Students of NSHM Kolkata attending Certificate Course related classes at University of Naples Federico II, Italy

Dr. Soumendra Nath Bandyopadhyay, Principal of NSHM Institute of Health Sciences; Dr. Souvik Roy, Professor, Department of Pharmacy; and Dr. Swarupananda Mukherjee, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy, were selected for the Erasmus+ programme in recognition of their outstanding research initiatives. As part of the programme, the faculty members participated as speakers in a series of International Erasmus Seminars organised by the School of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Naples Federico II.

City Tour with University of Naples Federico II Delegates

Dr. S.N. Bandyopadhyay, Academic Coordinator of the Erasmus+ Programme, shared, “It was a great learning experience for all the faculty members and students. It was a learning experience to see the laboratory facilities and different type of pedagogy used by University of Naples Federico II. We are thankful to Erasmus+ for giving the grant and to the University of Naples Federico II for their great Hospitality.” Dr. Pasquale De Toro, Academic Coordinator of Erasmus+ and Professor at the University of Naples Federico II, remarked, “It was great to have our friends from India take classes with our Master’s Degree and PhD students. It was a valuable learning for the students. It is always great to interchange ideas and to do collaborative research work.”

Erasmus + Mobility Program

The three students—PhD Scholar Sakuntala Gayen, Department of Pharmacy; M.Pharmacy students Amima Arshad and Rajashi Paladhi received certificates after successfully completing the 10-day certificate programme, in accordance with the Erasmus+ Programme protocol under the University of Naples Federico II. The students were selected for their outstanding research work during their Master's degree courses.

Sakuntala Gayen said, “It was a lifetime experience for us. We are so happy that we are studying in NSHM and our institute gave us the opportunity not only to study in Europe but also to explore many places in Italy.”

Erasmus + Agreement between NSHM Kolkata and University of Naples Federico II signed by Dr. Pasquale De Toro and Dr. S. N. Bandyopadhyay

An agreement has been signed between the University of Naples Federico II and NSHM Knowledge Campus Kolkata for a joint certificate programme, collaborative research, and the enhanced mobility of students and faculty between the two partner institutions.

The Erasmus+ Mobility Programme provides both NSHM Knowledge Campus Kolkata and the University of Naples Federico II with the opportunity to enhance their scientific profiles, expand global expertise, and foster new research and teaching collaborations. This partnership will enable both institutions to develop international teaching models, including certificate programmes. By actively sharing best practices developed by the faculty at the University of Naples Federico II, particularly in areas of quality enhancement, learning outcomes, and governance, NSHM Knowledge Campus Kolkata aims to modernise and improve its higher education system.

It is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of NSHM Knowledge Campus by ABP Digital Brand Hub.