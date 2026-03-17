Nita M. Ambani Honoured with Prestigious Humanitarian Award at Leading Institution in Odisha

In a significant recognition of her contributions to social development and humanitarian work, Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was conferred the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) campus on Monday.

The award was presented by Nobel Laureate from Sri Lanka, Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, in the presence of the Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, Dr Achyuta Samanta. Senior functionaries of the institutions, along with a large number of students and dignitaries, attended the ceremony.

The honour recognised Nita Ambani’s outstanding humanitarian initiatives and her significant contributions to social development through education, healthcare, rural transformation, women empowerment, and sports promotion under the aegis of the Reliance Foundation.

In her acceptance speech, Nita Ambani said that Dr Samanta has built two modern temples of education, KIIT and KISS, which are a matter of pride for the country. She expressed her gratitude for receiving the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award, adding that the honour is not hers alone, but belongs to the entire team of Reliance Foundation.

Addressing the 40,000 students of KISS, she said, “I will never forget the love and affection you have given me here.” She further said that it was truly a privilege for her to visit the two remarkable institutions, KIIT and KISS.

She shared that she felt overwhelmed to be on the pious land of Lord Jagannath. She also highlighted Odisha’s rich culture, traditions, and values, noting that the people of the state share a deep and enduring connection with nature.

Emphasising gender equality, she said that there is no difference between boys and girls and that whatever boys can do, girls can do as well. Advising the students, she said, “This is just the beginning, not your final goal. You should dream big, and to achieve those dreams, you must work hard with dedication.”

She further advised the students never to leave the path of righteousness. “I see the future of India here in KISS. After seeing the children here, I am confident that the future of India is bright,” she added.

The KISS Humanitarian Award, instituted in 2008 by Dr Samanta, is the highest honour of KISS. It recognises individuals and organisations across the world who embody the spirit of humanitarian service. The award comprises a citation scroll and a gold-plated trophy.

The trophy symbolises the golden heart of a humanitarian, representing the virtues of purity, kindness, prosperity, and hope. It features a pair of hands uplifting a heart textured with shapes resembling waving hands, signifying how dedicated efforts can transform the lives of the underprivileged and make the world a better place.

In his welcome address, Dr Samanta said, “Success doesn’t mean achieving things only for yourself; true success is bringing light into the lives of others.” Citing Nita Ambani as an example, he added that great initiatives never go in vain when pursued with dedication. He praised her multi-dimensional social work, noting that she is widely loved and respected for her contributions. In today’s materialistic world, he said, earning such love and respect is rare, yet Mrs Ambani has achieved it through her noble humanitarian efforts. He also thanked her for graciously accepting the KISS Humanitarian Award.

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