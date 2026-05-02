NBEMS Issues Revised Tentative Exam Calendar 2026; NEET-PG, FMGE Dates Announced!

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an updated tentative calendar for its upcoming examination cycle. According to the latest notification, the updated calendar covers a range of key examinations.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an updated tentative calendar for its upcoming examination cycle, revising schedules for several postgraduate medical exams. The revised programme also outlines the provisional timeline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2026.

According to the latest notification, the updated calendar covers a range of key examinations, including the Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) final exams, Diplomate of National Board (DNB) finals, NBEMS diploma examinations, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG). The board has also indicated an expected examination window for NEET-SS 2026, offering early clarity for aspirants planning their preparation.

The schedule for DrNB final examinations for specific trainee batches, initially announced in the notice dated April 10, 2026, has now been revised. However, NBEMS has clarified that the tentative dates for other examinations notified earlier remain unchanged, except for the updated DrNB schedule and the addition of NEET-SS timelines.

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As per the tentative calendar, the FMGE December 2026 session is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2027 (Saturday). Meanwhile, the NEET-PG 2026 examination is slated for July 30, 2026 (Sunday). These dates provide an indicative timeline for candidates preparing for these competitive medical entrance tests.

Despite the announcement, NBEMS has emphasised that the entire schedule remains provisional. The exact dates and detailed information will be officially confirmed through individual information bulletins to be released on the board’s official website in due course.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the NBEMS portal for updates regarding application forms, detailed notifications, and any further changes to the examination schedule. The revised calendar is expected to help medical aspirants plan their preparation strategy more effectively while awaiting final confirmations.

Find the detailed exam schedule here.