Maharashtra Schools

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Out, Marksheet Link Activated! Pass Percent Drops, Check Official Stats

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 May 2026
12:22 PM

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Summary
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026.
The examinations were conducted between February 10 and March 11 across various centres in the state.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026, recording an overall pass percentage of 89.79 per cent. The figure reflects a decline of 2.09 percentage points compared to last year’s pass rate of 91.88 per cent. The examinations were conducted between February 10 and March 11 across various centres in the state.

According to official data, a total of 14,44,713 students registered for the examination this year, out of which 14,33,058 appeared. Among those who took the exam, 12,86,843 candidates successfully cleared it. In terms of gender-wise performance, girls have once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 93.15 per cent, while boys recorded 86.80 per cent.

Stream-Wise Pass Percent (Fresh Candidates)

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Science - 96.44
Commerce - 87.03
Vocational - 82.74
ITI - 81.78
Arts - 78.02

Region-Wise Stats (Fresh Candidates)

Region-wise analysis shows that the Konkan division has emerged as the top-performing area with 94.14%, and Latur has recorded the lowest pass rate with 84.14%.

Read the full stats here.

In a significant update, the board has introduced a new marksheet-cum-certificate format this year. For the first time, students will receive a single consolidated document that includes their photograph along with a unique QR code for instant digital verification through the official board application. Previously, the board issued separate documents — a marksheet at the time of result declaration and a certificate several months later — neither of which featured photographs or QR-based verification.

Additionally, the format of students’ names on the document has been revised to align with the Aadhaar card format. This replaces the earlier naming convention where the surname appeared first, followed by the student’s name and then the father’s name.

The marksheets released online are provisional in nature. Students are required to collect their original documents from their respective schools once the board dispatches the hard copies. The final marksheet will include detailed subject-wise marks obtained by each candidate.

The announcement marks a key academic milestone for lakhs of students, with the updated format expected to enhance transparency and ease of verification in official records.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 02 May 2026
12:38 PM
Maharashtra Schools Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Board Exam 2026 Result Class XII exams
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