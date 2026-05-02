NCERT

NCERT Class 9 Textbook Supply Gap? Council Issues Notice on Hard Copy Availability; Check Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 May 2026
13:31 PM

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Summary
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced that it is rapidly printing newly introduced Class 9 textbooks.
The move comes following the rollout of the updated curriculum, which has led to an unprecedented demand for the revised learning materials across the country.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced that it is rapidly printing newly introduced Class 9 textbooks aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 to address a temporary supply-demand gap. The move comes following the rollout of the updated curriculum, which has led to an unprecedented demand for the revised learning materials across the country.

In its latest statement and press note, NCERT confirmed that digital versions of the new Grade 9 textbooks were made available free of cost on its official website about two weeks ago. Meanwhile, physical copies are being printed on a “war-footing” basis and distributed nationwide. The council acknowledged that the scale of demand has created short-term supply constraints but assured that the situation is being closely monitored and gradually stabilised.

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To improve accessibility, NCERT has activated multiple distribution channels. These include an extensive network of vendors, dedicated sales counters at regional centres, and its headquarters in New Delhi, which is now operating even on weekends to cater to increased demand. The textbooks are also available through online platforms, including the official NCERT portal, major e-commerce websites, and government digital platforms such as DIKSHA and ePathshala.

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NCERT Class 9 Textbooks Available Online, Free Access Nationwide! Download Links Here
NCERT Class 9 Textbooks Available Online, Free Access Nationwide! Download Links Here

Additionally, NCERT is directly supplying textbooks to schools and institutions placing bulk orders, ensuring that institutional requirements are met without delay. Officials highlighted that the transition to the NEP 2020-based curriculum marks a significant nationwide academic reform, and temporary disruptions in supply are expected during the initial implementation phase.

The council further clarified that all Class 9 textbooks have already been published and released, except for the Social Science book, which is currently in its final stages and will be made available shortly.

Reaffirming its commitment, NCERT stated that it is taking all necessary measures to streamline production and distribution to ensure timely and affordable access to quality educational resources for students. In case of difficulties in obtaining textbooks, students and institutions can contact NCERT’s publication division via official email channels or use the PM eVIDYA IVRS helpline at 8800440559 for assistance.

Last updated on 02 May 2026
13:32 PM
NCERT school textbooks Class IX National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)
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