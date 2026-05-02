Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

CA Final Rank Holders to Be Honoured at ICAI Convocation 2026; Check Date, List of Cities

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 May 2026
15:25 PM

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Summary
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for ICAI Convocation 2026.
As per the official notification, newly qualified Chartered Accountants will be awarded certificates of membership during the ceremony.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date for ICAI Convocation 2026, which will be held on May 23 for members enrolled between December 2025 and April 2026. As per the official notification, newly qualified Chartered Accountants will be awarded certificates of membership during the ceremony.

The convocation will also recognise rank holders from the CA Final examination conducted in January 2026, who will be honoured with rank certificates at the event. The institute will organise the convocation across multiple regions of the country, ensuring participation from candidates nationwide.

The event will be conducted in the Western, Southern, Eastern, Central, and Northern regions, covering a wide range of cities. In the Western region, ceremonies will be held in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune. The Southern region will host events in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada.

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For the Eastern region, convocation venues include Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Kolkata. The Central region will see events in Bhopal, Ghaziabad, Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ranchi, and Raipur. Meanwhile, candidates in the Northern region can attend the convocation in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and New Delhi.

Eligible candidates are advised to check the list of cities and plan their travel accordingly. The institute will communicate specific details regarding venue and timings directly to eligible members.

In a related development, the ICAI council had earlier announced a significant change in the examination schedule. Starting from May 2026, the CA Final examinations will be conducted twice a year, in May and November, offering candidates more opportunities to appear for the exam.

The ICAI Convocation remains a key milestone for aspiring Chartered Accountants, marking their formal entry into the professional community.

Find the full city list here.

Last updated on 02 May 2026
15:58 PM
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) convocation ceremony Chartered accountants
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