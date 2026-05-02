Delhi University (DU)

DU Reschedules PG and Professional Exams 2026; Departments to Release Revised Schedule Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 May 2026
13:11 PM

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Summary
The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the rescheduling of all postgraduate (PG) and professional semester examinations.
In an official communication, the university clarified that only those examinations falling within the specified dates have been deferred.

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the rescheduling of all postgraduate (PG) and professional semester examinations scheduled between May 20 and May 25, 2026. The decision, taken by the competent authority, has been attributed to “unavoidable circumstances,” although the university has not specified the exact reason behind the move.

In an official communication, the university clarified that only those examinations falling within the specified dates have been deferred. All other examinations scheduled outside this window are expected to be conducted as per the original timetable, ensuring minimal disruption to the broader academic calendar.

Following the announcement, all departments under Delhi University have been instructed to prepare and submit revised date sheets for approval. The university has emphasised that the updated schedules must be carefully designed to ensure the smooth and timely conduct of examinations without further delays.

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Once finalised, the revised examination timetable will be made available to students through the official university portal and notice boards. Students are advised to stay updated with official notifications for the latest information regarding their exam schedules.

In a parallel development, Delhi University has also revealed plans to expand its academic offerings by introducing online foreign language courses for students enrolled in the School of Open Learning (SOL). These courses will be conducted through the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies and the Department of East Asia Studies.

As per the proposed plan, languages such as French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, and Italian will be offered under Germanic and Romance Studies. Meanwhile, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese will be available through the Department of East Asia Studies. Additionally, the Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugrian Studies will introduce Russian language courses.

The move is expected to broaden learning opportunities for students, particularly those pursuing education through distance mode, while the university works to reschedule its postponed examinations efficiently.

Last updated on 02 May 2026
13:12 PM
Delhi University (DU) DU Exams postponed
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