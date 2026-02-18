COMEDK Opens UGET 2026 Mock Test Portal; TAT from April 29

Summary Candidates preparing for the entrance exam can now access the mock test online The Test Admission Ticket (TAT) will be available for download from April 29, 2026

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the mock test for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 on its official website, comedk.org. Candidates preparing for the entrance exam can now access the mock test online.

The COMEDK UGET 2026 examination will be conducted on May 9, 2026, along with the Uni-GAUGE 2026.

In 2025, a total of 1,31,937 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1,13,111 appeared. This included 37,715 students from Karnataka and 75,396 candidates from other states, highlighting the national reach of the examination.

The registration process for COMEDK UGET 2026 began on February 3, 2026, and will conclude on March 16, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online at comedk.org.

The Test Admission Ticket (TAT) will be available for download from April 29, 2026.

COMEDK UGET Mock Test 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — comedk.org Click on the “Mock Tests” option on the homepage Log in using the required credentials Select the 2026 mock test link Attempt the mock test within the given time frame

COMEDK UGET 2026: Important Dates

Start of registration: February 3, 2026

Last date to apply: March 16, 2026

Mock test availability: February 18, 2026

Application correction window: April 10 to April 13, 2026

Exam date: May 9, 2026

Provisional answer key: May 13, 2026

Objection window: May 15, 2026

Final answer key: May 20, 2026

Result declaration: May 29, 2026, at 2 PM

Candidates are advised to utilise the mock test facility to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and computer-based test format ahead of the entrance examination.